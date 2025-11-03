Rotary Club Hua Hin charity golf tournament returns

Share this

15th Annual Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin Amateur Charity Golf Classic

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin is once again inviting golfers to take part in one of Hua Hin’s most anticipated charity events — the 15th Annual Amateur Charity Golf Classic, taking place on Friday, 28 November 2025, at Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin.

The tournament promises a fun-filled day for golfers of all levels, with great prizes, trophies to be won, and a shared goal of supporting a vital community cause.

This year’s proceeds will go towards purchasing new anaesthesia equipment worth THB 2.55 million for Hua Hin Hospital. The advanced technology will enhance patient care and safety, providing vital support for local residents in need of medical treatment.

Supporting the Hua Hin community

Through ongoing fundraising events and sponsorships, the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin continues to make a tangible impact in the local community.

Between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, the club has allocated over THB 4.2 million across 40 community projects. These include initiatives to improve education, health, and youth development, along with the donation of a fully equipped ambulance costing THB 2.5 million to Hua Hin Hospital in August 2024.

The Rotary’s mission remains focused on supporting the underprivileged and disadvantaged, helping to promote personal development and well-being throughout Hua Hin and surrounding areas.

Event details and registration

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Venue: Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin

Entry Fee:

THB 6,000 (THB 4,000 for Pineapple Valley members)

Includes:

Green fee, breakfast, buffet dinner, golf shirt and cap, caddie (excluding tip), shared cart, and entertainment.

Format:

Shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. | 4-player scramble | 10% of combined handicaps | Maximum handicap 28 | Minimum of four drives per player

A special event for the right reasons — come and take part in making a difference both on and off the course.

📧 golf@rotaryroyalhuahin.org

📞 Michel: 089 258 9733 | Arnold: 087 806 8416 | Phil: 061 986 5448