Royal Rainmaking operations launched in Hua Hin

Deputy Agriculture Minister kicks off Royal Rainmaking operations in Hua Hin to combat PM2.5 pollution

Royal Rainmaking operations aimed at reducing PM2.5 pollution were launched in Hua Hin on Wednesday, with the Deputy Agriculture Minister calling the mission a key part of the government’s response to seasonal air-quality issues affecting Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Amin Mayuso, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, presided over the kick-off ceremony at the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Operations Unit at Hua Hin Airport on 3 December. Senior officials in attendance included Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, and Sitthichai Sawaet-saen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Amin said air pollution typically worsens from December to March, with PM2.5 levels often exceeding safety limits due to forest burning, construction, transport emissions, and industrial activity. He noted that the government considers the issue a national priority, with all agencies instructed to work together to limit its impact on public health and support tourism.

Under directives from Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow, the ministry has set up specialised weather modification units to carry out pollution-reduction flights in Bangkok, nearby provinces, and the northern and northeastern regions. Operations began on 3 December.

Rachen said the Royal Rainmaking Department plays a central role in reducing haze and PM2.5, in addition to its regular work on drought relief and water management. For the 2026 fiscal year, the department has prepared a weather modification plan aligned with government policy, with operations based in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Rayong to support Bangkok and surrounding provinces using five aircraft.

Additional units will operate from Khon Kaen from 15 January to support the Northeast, and from Tak and Phitsanulok from 1 February to assist the North. All flights will be coordinated with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to ensure compliance with aviation standards.

He said the department will use three key rainmaking and atmospheric techniques: cloud seeding with sodium chloride to encourage cloud formation; cloud enhancement using calcium-based materials to strengthen cloud mass; and releasing dry ice to break up inversion layers that trap pollution near the ground.

Daily operations will continue as needed depending on weather conditions and pollution forecasts.

“With the New Year period approaching, we want people to enjoy better air quality, travel safely, and celebrate with peace of mind,” Rachen said.