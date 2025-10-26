Runners join ‘Run with the Flow 2025’ charity run in Hua Hin

Share this

Run with the Flow 2025 charity run promotes heart and brain health

More than 1,500 runners took part in the charity run ‘Run with the Flow 2025 – Run for the Heart and Brain, Year 2’, organised by Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin on Sunday morning.

Held at the Suan Son Pradipat Reception Building in Hua Hin, the event was opened by Mr Preeda Sukjai, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The charity run featured two categories — a 10.5 km mini marathon and a 5.3 km fun run — along a scenic beachfront route.

Joining the event were senior representatives from the public and private sectors, including Dr Asawin Phuwatanasan, Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin; Dr Dararat Rattanarak, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Group 1 and Director of Bangkok Hospital Sanamchan; Colonel Prasert Sunanchayakul, Deputy Commandant of the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School; Mr Atichart Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin City; and executives from Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS).

Mr Preeda welcomed runners from across the country, saying the event not only encouraged healthy lifestyles but also provided an opportunity to contribute to helping underprivileged patients. He noted that Suan Son Pradipat offered a refreshing morning setting with views of Hua Hin’s iconic railway station and beach.

Dr Asawin explained that Run with the Flow 2025 was organised in collaboration with Bangkok Hospital Headquarters and its network of hospitals in Bangkok, Sanamchan (Nakhon Pathom), Hat Yai, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, and Udon Thani. He added that the event aimed to promote awareness of heart and brain health, while encouraging people to prioritise preventive care.

To ensure the safety of participants, medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and healthcare staff ran alongside the runners throughout the route. Proceeds after expenses will be donated to the Vejdusit Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana to assist patients in financial need.