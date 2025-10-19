Sand spa Prachuap Khiri Khan opens model centre at Waghor Beach

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan opens model sand spa learning centre at Waghor Beach

Prachuap Khiri Khan has officially opened a model sand spa learning centre at Waghor Beach to promote wellness tourism and create new economic opportunities across the province.

On 17 October 2025, Governor Sitthichai Sawat-saen presided over the opening ceremony of the Model Sand Spa Learning Centre at the Nuan Chan Room of Waghor Aquarium, located within King Mongkut Science Park at Waghor in Mueang district. The initiative aims to position Prachuap Khiri Khan as a leading wellness tourism destination along the Thailand Riviera.

Attending the event were Warawut Payakkaphong, Director of King Mongkut Science Park at Waghor; Somchai Kraja-joerm, President of the Provincial Tourism Industry Council; Associate Professor Dr Panarat Srisang, Director of Suan Dusit University Hua Hin Centre and head of the research team; as well as representatives from government agencies and the private sector.

Research and development of the sand spa concept

The project stems from a research study led by Dr Panarat and her team at Suan Dusit University, titled Guidelines for Developing Prachuap Khiri Khan into a Creative Sand Spa City. Funded by the Science, Research and Innovation Promotion Fund (TSRI) and Suan Dusit University for the 2023 fiscal year, the study highlighted the province’s strong potential in wellness tourism thanks to its 200-kilometre coastline and local wisdom in sand spa therapy, known as mok sai.

To learn from international models, the research team visited Beppu and Ibusuki in Japan—two of the world’s most recognised sand spa destinations—between 27 February and 4 March 2025. The lessons from these visits were adapted to fit Prachuap Khiri Khan’s local context. Working with the Department of Mineral Resources, the team examined sand samples from four pilot beaches: Khao Tao (Hua Hin district), Waghor (Mueang district), Thung Pradu (Thap Sakae district) and Ban Krut (Bang Saphan district).

The study found that the sand in these areas contains minerals beneficial for relaxation and health. In particular, sand at Waghor Beach was found to contain quartz and horse tooth minerals, which may help balance the body’s energy and nervous system.

Building local skills and wellness tourism capacity

To prepare local communities for involvement, a training course for Sand Spa Health Service Providers was held from 5 to 6 July 2025. With trained staff and facilities now in place, the Waghor Beach Sand Spa Learning Centre serves as a prototype for similar facilities to be established in every district of the province.

The long-term goal is to develop an Operational Strategic Plan for Developing Prachuap Khiri Khan as a Wellness Destination, aligning local initiatives with national and provincial tourism policies. By setting international standards for wellness services, the project aims to strengthen the local economy while enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Those interested in trying the Waghor Beach sand spa can visit King Mongkut Science Park at Waghor. Services are available daily, including public holidays. Before each session, basic health checks such as blood pressure measurement are conducted. The treatment is not recommended for individuals with heart disease, high blood pressure, or for pregnant women. For more information, call 032-661098 or 032-661103.