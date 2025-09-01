Monday, September 1, 2025

Saranwithee Festival to light up Prachuap Bay this September

by | Sep 1, 2025 | Hua Hin News

Share this

Experience the romantic atmosphere at Saranwithee Pier, Prachuap Khiri Khan, where the evening sky meets the sea breeze — filled with dazzling lights and unforgettable moments.

Highlights of the Saranwithee Festival

  • Spectacular hot air balloon show – for the very first time! Watch the sky above Saranwithee Bridge fill with vibrant colours.
  • An illuminated bridge with a romantic seaside vibe.
  • Mini concerts by artists and talented local students.
  • Local food and fresh seafood — not only delicious but also helping to support the community.

12–13 September 2025
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Saranwithee Pier, Prachuap Bay

Come and experience the colours of the wind, the taste of local cuisine, and the joy of seaside nights.

Hua Hin Today Newsletter