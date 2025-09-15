Shellfish and Squid Festival Cha-am runs until 20 September

Share this

The Shellfish and Squid Festival Cha-am is now underway, bringing fresh seafood, local products, and the unique experience of night squid fishing at sea. The 24th edition of the festival opened on Saturday at the Cha-am Beach viewpoint and will continue until 20 September.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Phakaphat Songwattanayut, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, who was joined by Cha-am Mayor Nugool Ponsomboonsiri and Cha-am District Chief Kaew Khongwong. Large numbers of visitors and officials attended the event.

Phakaphat highlighted Cha-am’s importance as a key tourist destination in Phetchaburi and a vital source of local income. He said the festival, organised by Cha-am Municipality with support from Singha Corporation, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and other agencies, plays a major role in stimulating tourism during the low season.

Nugool noted that September and October mark the peak season for squid, making the festival an opportunity to strengthen the local economy while offering visitors a rare chance to experience squid fishing at sea – an activity unique to Cha-am. Visitors can fish for squid between 7 p.m. and midnight each day, with tickets priced at 100 baht for adults and 50 baht for children. Jet skis transport participants from the beach to squid boats waiting offshore.

Festival highlights at Cha-am Beach

Alongside the squid fishing, the event features well-known seafood restaurants from Phetchaburi and neighbouring provinces, as well as stalls selling OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items. Visitors can sample a wide range of dishes, shop for local goods, and enjoy Cha-am’s beachside atmosphere.

Unique night squid fishing experience

The night squid fishing trips are one of the festival’s signature attractions, giving participants the chance to try a rare activity available only in Cha-am. Boats head offshore between 7 p.m. and midnight, offering families and tourists an unforgettable coastal experience.

The festival also serves as a platform for local businesses, with restaurants and producers presenting seafood delicacies, regional dishes, and handicrafts. This not only supports the local economy but also helps promote Cha-am as a year-round tourism destination.

The Shellfish and Squid Festival Cha-am has become one of the district’s signature events, helping to highlight its coastal attractions and provide opportunities for both residents and tourists. The celebrations will run until Friday, 20 September.