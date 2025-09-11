Singha Beach Party Run 2025 set for Hua Hin in November

Share this

Singha Beach Party Run 2025 brings Mexican fiesta to Hua Hin

The Singha Beach Party Run 2025, billed as “The Sunset Run – Mexican Fiesta,” will take place on 8 November at Suan Son Beach, with the start and finish line at the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel in Khao Tao.

The event combines sport with celebration, inviting runners of all ages to enjoy an evening of fitness, fun, and live entertainment. Organisers say the aim is to encourage active lifestyles in a relaxed environment while showcasing Hua Hin’s beachside setting as a sports and lifestyle destination.

Running categories and course

Participants can choose between three distances: a 10-kilometre run (950 baht), a 5-kilometre run (750 baht), or a 3-kilometre fun run for families and children (350 baht). The run begins at 4 p.m., with courses laid out along Suan Son Beach towards Khao Takiab, before looping back to the hotel.

All runners will receive an event singlet, a finisher medal, and one free drink at the finish line. Trophies will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers in both the 10 km and 5 km categories.

Fiesta after the run

At 6 p.m., the running will give way to a beach party featuring live Mexican music, DJs, food stalls, Singha beer, cocktails, and games. The fiesta will continue until midnight and is open not only to runners but also to Hua Hin residents and visitors. Entry is free, though advance registration is required to reserve a table or seating.

Community and accommodation

In addition to the race and party, a beach cleaning activity will take place on the morning of 8 November, with volunteers invited to take part.

Accommodation packages are available at the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, the official event hotel. Special rates start at 2,700 baht per night, including breakfast, with discounts for two-night stays.

Register race.thai.run/singhabeachpartyrun2025. [Registration open: 15 Sept to 31 Oct]

