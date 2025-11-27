Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Centre offers free kayaking sessions

Share this

Free kayaking sessions return to Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center

The Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center in Pak Nam Pran will offer free kayaking sessions throughout December and January, giving visitors a chance to explore the mangrove ecosystem along the Klongkoy Canal.

The centre confirmed that the activity will run on selected Saturdays, with two sessions available per day. Each round is limited to 10 participants across five kayaks, making advance reservations essential. The guided tours are available in both Thai and English.

The 1.5-kilometre route takes paddlers through the mangrove landscape, offering an educational way to learn about the importance of mangrove ecosystems. Staff share information on the plants and wildlife found in the area as participants move along the canal. The activity has proved popular, especially with visitors interested in nature, conservation and outdoor learning.

Dates for December are 6, 20 and 27, while the January sessions are scheduled for 3, 17, 24 and 31. Participants must be in good health, able to swim and have basic kayaking experience. Children under 15 must be accompanied by a parent. Bookings can be made via the centre’s Facebook page or by calling 032 632255.

About the Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Centre

The Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Centre is one of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s most important nature study sites, known for its successful restoration of abandoned shrimp farms into a thriving mangrove forest.

Located in the Khlong Gao–Khlong Khoi National Reserved Forest in Pak Nam Pran, the area was once dominated by shrimp farms with little greenery. The landscape began to change following the royal initiative of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, during their visit to Pranburi in 1996. PTT Public Company Limited later joined the rehabilitation effort, planting mangroves and helping to develop the site into Thailand’s first dedicated mangrove ecosystem learning centre.

The centre is divided into several zones, including the Royal Commemoration Building and visitor area, the nature trail route with its royal pavilion, and an education zone. The nature trail winds through dense mangrove forest lined with red mangrove and Rhizophora trees, creating a shaded walkway with only small shafts of sunlight reaching the ground. The route is popular with visitors who come to observe birds, crabs, fish and mudskippers, all of which highlight the richness of the ecosystem.

A viewpoint known as Chakhram Tower offers panoramic views of the mangrove landscape when open. The site also provides a setting for seasonal kayaking activities during the rainy months.

The learning centre emphasises the importance of responsible travel, advising visitors to avoid littering and to respect the natural environment. Its transformation from shrimp farms into a healthy mangrove ecosystem is regarded as a model for environmental rehabilitation in the region.