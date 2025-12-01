Stamford International University graduation celebrates 30 years

Share this

Graduate Hat Tossing Ceremony Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Stamford International University

Stamford International University, Hua Hin–Cha-am Campus, hosted its annual Graduate Hat Tossing Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of graduates from the 2024–2025 academic year at both undergraduate and master’s levels. The event brought together graduates, faculty members, and families in a warm and heartfelt atmosphere that reflected the strong, family-like spirit of the Stamford community.

The ceremony commenced at 11:19 hrs with a Parade of International Flags, symbolising the university’s international identity and marking the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Stamford International University.

Following the procession, Dr Yunlin Yang, Executive Director of the campus, invited graduates to observe a one-minute moment of silence to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. He then delivered congratulatory remarks to the graduates before joining them in the symbolic Graduate Hat Tossing Ceremony, which highlighted the joy and pride shared among graduates, families, and faculty members who gathered in front of the Administration Building.

Highlights from the Stamford International University graduation ceremony

The university further enhanced the celebration with beautifully designed photo booths created by current students across all faculties, alongside flower and souvenir booths and musical performances by the Music Club, creating a festive and heartwarming atmosphere throughout the campus.

For the 2024–2025 academic year, Stamford International University proudly celebrates nearly 1,200 graduates across its three campuses, covering undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programmes. At the Hua Hin–Cha-am Campus, undergraduate graduates represent the following fields of study: International Business Management, English for Communication, Airline Business Management, Business Management, and Public Administration. Postgraduate graduates include the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The official Graduation Ceremony for the 2024–2025 academic year will take place on 14 December 2025 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bang Na, Bangkok.