Swiss professor praises Hua Hin tap water quality

A Swiss professor has praised the quality of Hua Hin’s tap water after laboratory tests showed it to be clean and free from impurities, according to Hua Hin City Municipality officials.

On 17 October 2025, Deputy Mayor Saranphop Eungsasamee, along with Senior Mechanical Engineer Jaroon Chaengsamsi, who heads the Waterworks Division’s production team, and other municipal staff, welcomed Professor Alexander C. Frank, a leading expert in quantum optics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), during his visit to the Hua Hin Municipal Water Production Plant.

Visit highlights confidence in Hua Hin’s water quality

Professor Frank’s visit followed his earlier trip to Hua Hin during the Children’s Day celebrations in early 2025, when he took samples of the city’s tap water back to Switzerland for testing. The results, he said, confirmed the water was of high quality and safe for consumption. Impressed by the findings, he sought permission from Hua Hin City Municipality to observe the plant’s operations and learn more about the methods used to ensure water cleanliness.

During the visit, Professor Frank expressed his appreciation to Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, the Deputy Mayor, and officials from the Waterworks Division for their hospitality and for providing detailed explanations about the city’s water production system.

Municipal officials said the recognition from an international academic underscored the city’s commitment to maintaining high standards in water management and ensuring a safe and reliable supply for residents and visitors.