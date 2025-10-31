Tap water quality improvements planned for Hua Hin residents

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality is taking steps to improve the quality and reliability of tap water for residents by upgrading the water production system at the Rai Nuan Water Treatment Plant.

On 31 October 2025, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, along with Deputy Mayor Sanphop Uengrasamee, the Mayor’s Advisor Siraphan Kamonpramot, the Mayor’s Secretary Natthawan Mitdee, and other municipal officials, attended a presentation by representatives from a private company at the Hua Hin City Municipality Office.

The session followed the municipality’s plan to enhance the efficiency of the Rai Nuan Water Treatment Plant, known locally as the second facility. The proposed upgrades aim to improve the plant’s filtration and backwashing systems to ensure residents have access to cleaner and higher-quality tap water that meets national standards.

During the meeting, the company outlined its proposals to boost the performance of the plant’s pumping system and improve overall energy efficiency. Mayor Nopporn advised the representatives to review their proposal to ensure that any project undertaken would be cost-effective and deliver maximum benefits for both the municipality and the people of Hua Hin.

The initiative is part of Hua Hin City Municipality’s ongoing plans to improving public utilities and ensuring sustainable access to safe and clean water for local residents.