TAT showcases Phetchaburi’s culinary charm to diplomats

Thailand food tourism highlighted as TAT hosts diplomats in Phetchaburi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has highlighted Thailand’s reputation as a world-class food destination by welcoming diplomats from six countries to experience the province of Phetchaburi under the programme “Travel Thailand with Diplomats: 5 Must Do for Happiness Everywhere.”

The initiative, organised under the concept of “Cultural Diplomacy through Tourism Experience,” aims to showcase Thai soft power through tourism routes designed around culture and gastronomy. The second route in the programme focused on Village Tourism in Phetchaburi, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Diplomats from Azerbaijan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Belgium, South Africa and Norway took part in the two-day journey.

Day 1: Culture and coastal life

The trip began at Khao Luang Cave, a historic site home to sacred Buddha images. A natural shaft of light streaming through the cave ceiling created a striking setting that left a strong impression on the visitors.

The delegation then visited the Laem Phak Bia community, where diplomats learned about the daily life of local fishermen and explored mangrove-linked traditions. Activities included making tie-dyed fabrics with natural pigments from yanang daeng leaves and taking a boat trip to observe coastal livelihoods.

In the evening, the group sampled fresh seafood in Cha-am before checking in at a Hua Hin hotel, combining modern comfort with local character.

Day 2: The palm culture of Tham Rong

The second day introduced the group to Tham Rong community, where the sugar palm has shaped traditions for generations. The diplomats joined in making khanom tan (palm cakes), tasted palm heart curry, and learned palm-leaf weaving with local residents. They also had the chance to purchase community products.

The experiences reflected the cultural knowledge and culinary heritage that underpin Phetchaburi’s global recognition.

Impressions from the delegation

Diplomats praised the generosity of local communities and the well-managed approach to community-based tourism. They noted that Phetchaburi’s appeal lies in more than its distinctive dishes and ingredients, but also in the way its cuisine remains closely tied to culture and daily life.

The visit reinforced the view that Phetchaburi is well-prepared to welcome visitors and offers meaningful experiences that can be shared with the world.