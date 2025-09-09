Thai-made weapons showcased at MOD Challenge 2025 in Hua Hin

Share this

MOD Challenge 2025 showcases Thai-made weapons in Hua Hin

The Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, staged “MOD Challenge 2025” at the Hua Hin Shooting Range on 9 September to showcase domestically manufactured weapons and underline Thailand’s readiness in national defence.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Gen. Nat Intaracharoen, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence. More than 600 people attended, including senior officers from all services, security agency executives, and leaders of the six main defence organisations: the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, the Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, and the Royal Thai Police.

Focus on self-reliance in defence

The event highlighted efforts to promote Thailand’s defence technology, reduce reliance on foreign imports, and create opportunities for export to neighbouring countries. Weapons and equipment developed by the Weapon Production Coordination Centre were presented, with officials emphasising that these products are designed to international standards while also tailored for Thailand’s environment and operational needs.

Gen. Nat said Thailand is now capable of producing a wide range of weapons domestically. At Hua Hin, special operations teams tested the locally made Kochasi firearms — including a 5.56 mm rifle and a 9 mm pistol — under international competition rules in tactical scenarios. He noted that the firearms, wholly designed and manufactured in Thailand, had already been certified by the Ministry of Defence and were suitable for use in real combat situations.

“The Kochasi firearms are based on the best elements of rifles worldwide, produced in modern ISO 9001-certified factories, and registered as Thai innovations,” Gen. Nat said. The firearms are currently being trialled by all three branches of the armed forces, while civilian agencies such as the Royal Forest Department and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation have also shown interest.

Expanding the defence industry

Lt. Gen. Pavarit Panthong, Commander of the Weapon Production Coordination Centre, said “MOD Challenge 2025” was an opportunity to demonstrate the capability of Thailand’s defence industry and to strengthen its international image. He introduced Kochasi products including the MOD2020 rifle, the NIN9 rifle and the SAN9 pistol.

According to Lt. Gen. Pavarit, the centre integrates environmentally friendly production methods, advanced security systems, and Internet of Things technology in its processes. Weapons are designed with Thai physiques and operating environments in mind, while quality control systems adhere to international standards.

The event featured shooting competitions between services, live demonstrations of weapons and vehicles, exhibitions of new defence technologies, and exchanges of expertise between agencies. The organisers said the activities not only demonstrated weapon performance but also helped build collaborative defence networks and reinforced the armed forces’ readiness to respond to increasingly complex security challenges.

The Weapon Production Coordination Centre, established under the Ministry of Defence, is the country’s lead unit for producing and developing weapons and equipment. Its focus is to promote self-reliance in defence, reduce dependence on imports, and contribute to economic growth through both domestic supply and exports.