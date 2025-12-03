Thai royal-style costume fashion show opens at Prachuap Khiri Khan

Share this

The Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan opens Thai royal-style costume fashion show with hundreds of models at cultural tribute event

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s governor opened a Thai royal-style costume fashion show on Wednesday evening as part of the “Preserving Textile Arts in Honour of the Queen Mother” event, drawing hundreds of participants to the main stage of the “Din Khong Pho – Continuing the Best of Kiri Khan” fair.

The Thai royal-style costume fashion show, held at the King Rama IX Public Park in front of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, was presided over by Governor Sitthichai Sawat-saen, who joined participants on the runway wearing traditional Thai attire. The event, organised to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, brought together officials, community groups and representatives from across the province.

Before the runway presentation began, Sitthichai expressed his sorrow at the Queen Mother’s passing and spoke of her decades-long contribution to improving the wellbeing of Thai people. He highlighted her commitment to supporting artisans, preserving traditional weaving, and elevating Thai textiles and national dress on the international stage.

Thai royal-style costume fashion show honours Queen Mother

More than 120 representatives from public- and private-sector organisations joined the governor and senior officials on the catwalk. Those taking part included Dr Busakorn Sawat-saen, president of the Provincial Interior Ministry Women’s Association; Deputy Governors Apinya Ieam-ampa and PO1 Sakorn Sithisak; district chiefs; and heads of government agencies. All participants wore Thai royal-style clothing.

The show opened with a presentation of eight formal styles of Thai royal-style attire created under the guidance of the Queen Mother in the 1960s. These styles, recognised as official forms of Thai national dress, range from simple semi-formal outfits to ornate designs reserved for major ceremonies. The designs are named after royal residences and continue to play an important role in representing Thai cultural identity.

The finale was led by the governor, who walked the runway in honour of the Queen Mother, underscoring the cultural value of Thai royal-style clothing and its significance for both heritage and industry.

A light-hearted activity saw supporters present flowers to their favourite model. The participant receiving the most flowers was Sam Roi Yot district chief Warawut Jiraprabanon, who received a prize of 5,000 baht. The event was described as warm, friendly and collaborative, reflecting the shared intention to preserve and promote Thai textile culture.

Thai royal-style attire was first established in 1960 when Queen Sirikit encouraged research into historical Thai clothing and commissioned designs appropriate for royal duties overseas. She also supported the international presentation of works created by Thai artisans through the SUPPORT Foundation. Her involvement helped raise the global profile of Thai textiles and craftsmanship.

UNESCO is set to review “Chud Thai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume” in 2026 for potential inscription as intangible cultural heritage. The consideration is seen as a significant step in further promoting Thai textile craftsmanship on the world stage.