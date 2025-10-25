The Hub Hua Hin grand opening set for 22 November

Share this

The Hub Hua Hin is thrilled to invite everyone to its Grand Opening which will take place on Saturday 22nd November, 2025 at 551/ 1, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110.

Henrik Fagersson and the team are justly proud of what their vision, hard work and dedication have achieved and are keen to show their new and innovative co-work and co-work (junior) venue to everyone in our city.

The facility is unique to Hua Hin, offering an unparalleled, comfortable and private place, equipped with all the latest technology, to conduct business and learning close to the centre.

Henrik and his team have ensured that everything is in place to make your work or study proceed smoothly and efficiently.

Saturday will be full of fabulous, fun-filled festivities for the entire family. First off, the traditional formalities will be observed, with nine monks offering their blessings for a fruitful future. Later in the day, the festival itself will begin, with food, feasting and friendship, followed by games and activities ensured to add to the frivolity.

Those already part of The Hub Family are invited to celebrate it’s official opening with the many who have already found themselves at home at The Hub, whether they be members of partnering enterprises such as Avani+Pantry, 360 Consulting, Surf Radio or Hua Hin Heroes, or simply co-workers such as entrepreneurs, digital nomads or local businesses looking for the perfect work environment.

The Hub’s Co-Work Juniors will be joining in the celebrations as well, keen to show off the dedicated area of the facility where they spend their learning and creating time on weekdays.

The good news is that you are invited as well!

This is an ideal opportunity for you to join in the fun and find out for yourself what membership of The Hub can offer you and your family.

Henrik and the team are looking forward to welcoming you to The Hub Hua Hin on Saturday, 22nd November.

Further details can be found in the attached flyer and on the website at www.thehubhuahin.com