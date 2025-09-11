Three food festivals to take place near Hua Hin this weekend

Share this

Food festivals near Hua Hin this weekend

Food lovers are in for a treat this weekend, with three food festivals set to get underway near Hua Hin. Each event will highlight local cuisine, seafood, and community culture across the region.

Shellfish and Squid Festival in Cha-am

The 24th Shellfish and Squid Festival will run from 13 to 20 September at the Cha-am Beach Viewpoint.

The week-long event will feature freshly prepared seafood, night-time squid fishing, and free concerts by popular artists. Visitors can also browse local specialty shops while enjoying the seaside atmosphere.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/kHzZG4gDasHexcnS6

Saranwithee Festival in Prachuap Bay

The Saranwithee Festival will take place on 12 and 13 September at Saranwithee Pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Highlights include a hot air balloon show over Saranwithee Bridge, illuminated night views, mini concerts, and a wide range of local food and seafood. The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/4xDWsyhB9m5wqATZ8

Gastronomy Festival in Ban Krut

Ban Krut Beach in Bang Saphan district will host the second edition of the province’s gastronomy festival from 12 to 14 September. Under the theme “Mother’s Taste,” the event will feature more than 100 food booths, live music, cooking contests, and family activities.

A special highlight will be discounted sales of fresh shrimp and interactive activities such as the “Fun Shrimp Scoop.” The festival is free to attend and is organised by the Provincial Commerce Office in partnership with local agencies.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/FCoyS7AiMSdpn5s77

Together, the three festivals showcase the region’s culinary variety and highlight the region’s efforts to promote gastronomy tourism while supporting local communities.