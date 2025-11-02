To the Moon x Moonlight Party to bring EDM beats to Hua Don Beach on 6 December

Share this

Electronic music fans in Hua Hin are in for a treat this December as the To the Moon x Moonlight Party lands on Hua Don Beach in Khao Takiab. The open-air EDM event will take place on 6 December 2025, transforming the beachfront into a lively dance arena from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The party will feature a line-up of well-known Thai and international DJs, each bringing their unique sound to the stage. Early evening sets will start with DJ Leebreee (16.00–17.00), followed by DJ Plearnplreng (17.00–18.00) and DJ Ben.G (18.00–19.00). As the sun sets, DJ Uccello (19.00–20.00) and DJ Sunday (20.00–21.00) will keep the crowd moving, leading into the headline performances by DJ Evan Pierin (21.00–22.00), DJ Roxy June & MC Lexize (22.00–23.00), and DJ Chilee & MC (23.00–00.00).

The event will take place on Hua Don Ferry Beach, one of Hua Hin’s most scenic seaside spots, providing the perfect backdrop for a night of music and celebration. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the party continues until midnight.

Tickets are available now for 599 baht via All Ticket (7-Eleven counter service), with door prices set at 699 baht.

The Moonlight Party series has gained a following in Hua Hin for combining beachfront vibes with top-tier DJ performances, and organisers say this edition promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

Ticket information