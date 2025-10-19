Tourist police launch safety campaign in Cha Am ahead of high season

Share this

The Tourist Police Bureau has launched a safety campaign in Cha-am aimed at boosting visitor confidence ahead of Thailand’s upcoming high season.

On 18 October 2025, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuekam, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, presided over the launch ceremony at the Cha-am viewpoint. The event brought together senior tourist police officers, local officials, and representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Among the attendees were Pol. Maj. Gen. Krit Warit, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police; Pol. Col. Yutthaphum Panlainak and Pol. Col. Praphawin Chaichomlert, both Deputy Commanders of Tourist Police Division 3; and Cha-am Mayor Nukun Pornsombunsiri. The group later visited beachside vendors and handed out souvenirs to tourists along Cha-am Beach, where crowds were enjoying their weekend.

Officials highlight readiness for high season

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira said the initiative is part of efforts to ensure readiness during the high season, particularly in Cha-am and Hua Hin—two major destinations attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors. Tourist Police are working with local authorities to strengthen safety for life and property, enhance travel convenience, and step up crime prevention, including scams and offences that could harm Thailand’s image.

He reiterated that the Tourist Police operate under the policy of “Convenience, Safety, and Fairness” to ensure Thailand remains a safe and welcoming destination.

Technology is also being used to improve operations, including the integration of AI-enabled cameras linked to national databases, an 1155 hotline offering assistance in eight languages, and the “Thailand Tourist Police” mobile app, which allows tourists to seek help quickly and easily.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira urged local residents to act as good hosts and for business operators to treat visitors fairly, helping to leave a positive impression and encourage repeat tourism in Cha-am, Hua Hin, and beyond.