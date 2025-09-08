Truck overturns on Phetkasem Road spilling 5 million meth pills

Share this

A truck carrying more than 5 million methamphetamine pills overturned on Phetkasem Road in Kui Buri district on Sunday, leaving authorities scrambling to trace the missing driver.

Police said the vehicle crashed near kilometre marker 271 in Sam Krathai subdistrict after its front left tyre burst, causing it to hit a barrier and flip onto its side.

The white Isuzu truck, registered in Bangkok, was found abandoned with no driver inside.

Authorities seize 5.4 million meth pills worth 30 million baht

At the scene, officers discovered wooden planks and 54 foam boxes wrapped in plastic and sealed with tape. When the boxes were opened, they contained methamphetamine pills.

The drugs were taken to Sam Krathai Police Station, where they were counted under the supervision of Kui Buri District Chief Aram Yanakeaw and senior provincial police.

The haul totalled 5,440,000 pills with an estimated street value of more than 30 million baht.

The pills were seized as evidence. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to establish the escape route of the driver and identify whether others were involved in the transport of the drugs.