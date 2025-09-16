Water jousting in Hua Hin returns to Racer Marina

Share this

Water jousting returns to Hua Hin Racer Marina next month, with organisers confirming the second edition will be held on Saturday, 4 October 2025, from 10:00 to 18:00. Admission is free. The event follows a well-received debut in September 2024.

Water jousting sees two challengers, each standing on a boat and armed with a lance, attempt to unbalance one another and knock their opponent into the water.

The contest combines balance, timing and a fair amount of splash, making it a crowd-friendly spectacle.

Water jousting in Hua Hin: event details and how to join

Alongside the tournament, the one-day programme includes a Jonny Boat showcase with test rides for fishing and kayak enthusiasts, plus Honda motorbike displays with free test rides and Cub House accessories.

Teams planning to compete can register until Wednesday, 1 October 2025. For entry details, contact 092 263 1613 or email manager@racemarina.com.

The venue is Racer Marina Hua Hin in Pranburi. Gates open at 10:00, with activities running through to 18:00. Spectator entry is free of charge.

About the venue: Racer Marina offers 80 wet berths for yachts up to 75 feet, a concrete pontoon system, hardstanding storage and a boatyard. Facilities include 24-hour CCTV and security, rooms for rent, Wi-Fi throughout the marina and The Café Racer for food and drinks. The marina is in a non-typhoon area.