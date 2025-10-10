Yemeni fraudster arrested in Hua Hin after nationwide scams

Share this

Yemeni fraud suspect arrested in Hua Hin

Police have arrested a Yemeni national in Hua Hin who was wanted on multiple charges of defrauding currency exchange booths across Thailand.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Nabil Mohammed Yahya Zaid, 43, was detained in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on 8 October 2025. He was transferred to Don Mueang Police Station in Bangkok to face legal proceedings.

Authorities said Mr. Zaid was wanted for theft at Don Mueang Airport earlier this month. On 5 October, a staff member at the Kasikorn Bank currency exchange booth at the airport reported that a foreign man presented a passport under the name Abdalla Ahmed Salim, a Kenyan national, and sought to exchange USD 8,389 (244,958 baht). The transaction was completed in baht before staff realised they had never received the dollars.

An investigation by the Tourist Police Bureau and officers from Don Mueang Police Station led to a request for an arrest warrant, resulting in Mr. Zaid’s capture in Hua Hin.

Police said further checks revealed that the suspect had carried out similar offences in several other locations, with total damages amounting to more than 1.1 million baht. The reported incidents include:

29 September 2025 – Pak Kret Police Station, damages of 215,018 baht.

1 October 2025 – Chana Songkhram Police Station, damages of 185,600 baht.

1 October 2025 – Lumpini Police Station, damages of 107,330 baht.

2 October 2025 – Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, damages of 201,600 baht.

5 October 2025 – Don Mueang Airport, damages of 244,958 baht.

7 October 2025 – Kanchanaburi City Police Station, damages of 195,688 baht.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed as more victims come forward.