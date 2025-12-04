Episode 3 of the Hua Hin Today Podcast is out now

Share this

Wendy Herbert discusses expat life in Asia

Episode 3 of the Hua Hin Today Podcast is now available, featuring a wide-ranging conversation with Wendy Herbert, creator of the Female Expat YouTube channel.

The Hua Hin Today Podcast continues to focus on local stories and voices, with this latest episode looking at what life abroad is really like for long-term female expats in Asia.

Wendy has spent more than three decades living and working in Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand.

In the episode, she reflects on the moves and changes that come with expat life, from starting over in new cities to dealing with frustrations and uncertainty, as well as the sense of freedom and opportunity that can come with living overseas.

She also explains why she believes many expats are “a little broken” and how that shared experience can become a point of connection between people who choose to build their lives away from their home countries. The discussion touches on work, relationships, community and the realities behind the idea of a “dream life” in Asia.

The episode is aimed at people already living abroad, anyone considering a move to Hua Hin, and those simply curious about what everyday expat life in Asia involves beyond the usual holiday experience.

Episode 3 of the Hua Hin Today Podcast was filmed at Ananas Video Studio in Hin Lek Fai.

Listeners can tune in via the Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.