Thai property sector pushes for 99-year leasehold to attract foreign investment

Thai property sector urges 99-year leaseholds to revive economy

Thailand’s property industry is calling on the government to extend the maximum foreign leasehold period from 30 years to 99 years, arguing the reform is essential to attract foreign investment and revive an economy struggling with limited growth.

Speaking at the Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap seminar in Bangkok, organised by Thai media outlet Krunthep Turakij, developers said new measures were urgently needed to keep the country competitive in the region. They described the proposed 99-year leasehold as the “fuel” needed to inject capital into the economy, which is weighed down by high household debt and weakening domestic consumption.

Household debt and weak growth

Pasu Liptapanlop, executive director of Proud Group and Proud Real Estate, said the real estate market faced major challenges as household debt continues to limit purchasing power. He noted that while Thailand attracts large numbers of tourists, average spending remains around 50,000 baht per trip, well below the 70,000–100,000 baht seen in Singapore and Japan.

Pasu argued that better infrastructure and clearer regulations were needed to boost tourist spending and ensure destinations such as Phuket, which generates over 400 billion baht annually, receive sufficient government support.

He said expanding foreign leaseholds to 99 years would improve access to credit, strengthen competitiveness, and circulate more capital in the economy.

Real estate as an economic engine

Poomipak Julmanichoti, chief strategy officer at Sansiri, said traditional growth drivers such as tourism and exports were no longer sufficient to sustain the economy. Household debt and stagnant wages, he added, have weakened domestic demand, leaving the private sector increasingly dependent on foreign investment.

“The urgent step is to expand leasehold rights to 99 years,” Poomipak said. “Otherwise, foreign investors will go elsewhere.”

He stressed that extending leaseholds does not amount to “selling the nation,” but rather represents a way of bringing in quality investment, technology, and tax revenue at a time when competitors such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia are actively opening up to international buyers.

Adapting to a new landscape

Industry leaders also pointed to structural shifts in the market that developers must address. Sustainability has evolved from an optional feature to a core requirement, with around 70 per cent of Generation Z tourists prioritising sustainable destinations. Research indicates that 83–84 per cent of these travellers are willing to pay premiums for sustainable travel, meaning developers who fail to embrace green practices risk losing customers entirely.

At the same time, the foreign buyer profile is changing. Instead of investors seeking small rental units, more buyers are now looking for holiday homes or permanent residences near mixed-use complexes. Asian demand remains strong, with purchasers from China and Taiwan continuing to lead. More recently, buyers from India and Myanmar have also shown increased interest, attracted by Thailand’s relatively lower prices and strong hospitality sector.

Both executives agreed that Thailand’s property sector must adapt to this new landscape, where genuine demand, not speculation, drives the market. They also highlighted the growing role of digital assets and the need for legal frameworks that support innovation while encouraging long-term foreign investment.

Industry leaders concluded that legislative reform on leaseholds would be a crucial step to restore confidence, draw in capital, and help Thailand compete for investors in a global economy where borders no longer restrict capital and technology flows.