The New Standard of Living in Hua Hin

There’s a villa in Hua Hin where the glass panels are so large, no local factory could make them. The melting ovens weren’t big enough. That one detail tells you everything about GALLI REAL ESTATE. While most developers copy and paste the same designs across gated communities, Boris and Daria Galli, alongside architect Phairat Paramae, are building something Hua Hin has never seen: homes with an identity.

HHT: People say your villas look and feel different. What’s behind that?

Boris Galli: It’s observation, not rumor. Walk through any development here and you’ll see identical roofs, glass, layouts. Only the gate number changes. Our family developed residential buildings in Switzerland for decades. That market doesn’t tolerate mediocrity. If you build without identity, you’re gone in three years. Here, it became the norm: build cheap, sell expensive. Think costume jewelry versus a real diamond. From a distance, they sparkle the same. But only one holds true value.

HHT: What does “modern living” mean to you?

Daria Galli: It’s emotional. It’s how a space makes you feel the moment you walk in. So many villas here are replication, not architecture. We wanted something different—something that makes you feel at home, not like you’re living in a showroom. Imagine sitting by your pool, watching greenery smile back—not a white concrete wall. Every villa opens completely with pocket-sliding glass doors that disappear into the wall, connecting interior and landscape as one. Our glass panels? No local factory could produce them. The ovens were too small. That told us we were on the right path. Modern living means design that never grows old.

HHT: Who do you build for?

Boris Galli: People who value how things are made—those who look beyond surface impressions. Most developers categorize buyers instead of understanding them. They chase “wealthy clientele,” forgetting that true refinement has nothing to do with status. The person who once cleaned the office may now own the building. We don’t build for titles. We build for people who appreciate integrity.

HHT: How do you approach landscaping and privacy?

Phairat Paramae: Privacy should never mean isolation. We design it through elevation, distance, and natural composition—trees, plants, stones, water, light—forming invisible borders that belong to the landscape itself. Too many projects hide behind high white walls that block what makes Thailand extraordinary: its light, nature, openness. They close you in from the very world you came to experience. Instead of investing in walls that separate, we invest in land and living landscapes—real trees and plants that grow in beauty alongside the people who live there. It’s a choice: build barriers that wrinkle with time, or cultivate nature that matures with grace.

HHT: What defines your construction philosophy?

Boris Galli: Real materials, real standards, real results. Every structure is engineered to Swiss precision—fully sealed, reinforced, waterproofed from foundation to roof. We don’t imitate. We build authenticity. Natural stone. Real wood. Stainless steel. Aluminum. No plastics. No imitation tiles. And our payment philosophy mirrors that: buyers pay not for promises, but for progress. We finance each stage. Clients pay only after completion.

HHT: What drives your team to maintain these standards?

Daria Galli: It’s not business. It’s our purpose. We build homes that carry meaning—spaces that last and emotions that stay. Cutting corners would betray the very reason we create.

Phairat Paramae: And real pride. To design something that still feels new in thirty years—that’s success. Architecture should age like fine art: gaining character, not losing relevance.

Boris Galli: Responsibility. Hua Hin’s land is beautiful—it deserves architecture that honors it, not disrupts it. When someone buys a villa with a panoramic view, they often forget that others passing by or living nearby also deserve to see something beautiful. A home shouldn’t be an intrusion on the landscape—it should belong to it. If a house can’t enhance the view for everyone, it has no place being built. That’s why every villa we create is a gift—not just to the owner, but to Hua Hin itself. When architecture respects the land, everyone wins. And that’s the kind of legacy worth leaving behind.