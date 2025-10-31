Blue Lotus Wellbeing Paknampran co-sponsors Thailand–China youth football tournament

Share this

Blue Lotus Wellbeing Co-Sponsors the Youth Football Tournament 2025 “Thailand–China New Era Cup” in Paknampran, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Blue Lotus Wellbeing proudly co-sponsored the Youth Football Tournament 2025 “Thailand–China New Era Cup”, held in Paknampran, Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Thailand and China, and aims to provide a meaningful platform for local children to showcase their football talent.

The tournament was organized by PP (Paknampran) United, one of Thailand’s leading local youth football clubs, well-known for continuously supporting and developing young players in the Paknampran area.

This year’s event was co-sponsored by Blue Lotus Wellbeing together with Shanghai Pharma Thailand Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. As a Fortune Global 500 company, Shanghai Pharma is committed to bringing new technology and innovation to strengthen the health and wellness industry, aligning with the vision of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province in promoting community wellbeing.

The opening ceremony was honored by Mr. Yang Xiao Long, Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, and Mr. Sittichai Sawatsan, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Their presence symbolized the continued friendship and collaboration between the two nations, especially in supporting youth and community development.

Blue Lotus Wellbeing, located in the tranquil coastal area of Paknampran, is dedicated to promoting holistic wellbeing and community connection. Through initiatives like this tournament, Blue Lotus Wellbeing continues to encourage active living, support local youth, and celebrate the shared spirit between Thailand and China.