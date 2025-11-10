Hua Hin to host celebration for Hua Hin Wittayakhom football team after 7HD Cup success

Share this

Hua Hin Wittayakhom football team celebration set for 14 November

Hua Hin is preparing a major celebration to welcome home the Hua Hin Wittayakhom School football team after the squad finished 4th at the 7HD Champion Cup 2025, a national 7-a-side student football tournament held at Supachalasai Stadium in Bangkok on 8 November.

At a meeting held on 10 November at Hua Hin City Municipality Office, Deputy Mayor Atichart Chaisri, who also serves as President of the Hua Hin Wittayakhom School Alumni and Parent-Teacher Association, met with Pol. Lt. Gen. Damrongsak Thongngarmtrakun, President of the Hua Hin Sports Association, and teachers from the school to confirm arrangements for the welcome event.

Celebration plans confirmed

The Hua Hin Wittayakhom football team, coached by Sub Lt. Sunthorn Singklin and his staff, competed among more than 500 teams from across the country, ultimately securing 4th place. The result has been described as a significant achievement for both the school and the city.

Standout player No. 8, Ratchot Prachasill, finished the tournament as the Top Scorer with 11 goals. He received a 15,000 baht scholarship from Thai Vivat Insurance Public Company Limited, further highlighting the team’s performance.

Organisers say the celebrations will take place on 14 November, beginning with a parade at 8.30am. The team will set off from Hua Hin Wittayakhom School, travelling past Power Buy Alley and Hua Hin City Municipality Office before stopping at Chat Chai Market, where members of the public will be invited to congratulate the players. The parade will then move past Sawang Hua Hin Foundation before returning to the school.

Teachers and students will form a welcome line at the school, followed by an official ceremony in the school’s audiovisual hall. Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul is expected to preside over the event and will present flowers and financial support to the players, the head coach and the coaching staff.

Mr. Atichart said the success of the Hua Hin Wittayakhom football team reflects the dedication of the coaching staff, the determination of the players, and the support of the school community. He added that the achievement helps promote Hua Hin on the national stage.