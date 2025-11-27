King of Muay Thai Gym to host two must see Muay Thai events

Share this

A Big Month for Muay Thai in Hua Hin: Fight Night Returns on November 29th and Saenchai Headlines a Historic Seminar on December 13th

Hua Hin has long been known for its beaches, golf courses, and relaxed lifestyle — but over the past year, the city has quietly become one of Thailand’s most exciting emerging hubs for Muay Thai. At the center of this rise is King of Muay Thai Gym, located on Soi 94, a rapidly growing training center that has built a reputation for world-class coaching, community-friendly events, and a genuine passion for the art of eight limbs.

Now, as 2025 draws to a close, the gym is preparing for two of the biggest Muay Thai events the city has ever seen.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, King of Muay Thai will host its next Fight Night — an adrenaline-filled evening of real Muay Thai action featuring local and international fighters.

Then, just two weeks later, on December 13, 2025, the gym will welcome Saenchai, widely regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, for a rare and exclusive live seminar. This will be Saenchai’s first-ever seminar in Hua Hin, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Whether you’re a long-time resident, a weekend visitor, or simply curious about Thailand’s most iconic martial art, these two events promise to bring something special to the city.

Fight Night on November 29: A New Signature Event for Hua Hi n

Fight Night at King of Muay Thai has rapidly grown into a must-attend spectacle for locals and tourists alike. The energy is raw and electric — bright lights, cheering crowds, the sound of gloves hitting pads, and the thrill of watching fighters step into the ring to test their heart, skill, and courage.

The upcoming November 29th event is shaping up to be the biggest Fight Night of the year.

Ticket Prices

General Admission: 900 THB

900 THB General Admission – First Row: 1,000 THB

1,000 THB VIP Ringside: 1,200 THB

Tickets: https://www.eventpop.me/e/119858/kmtfightnight003

VIP guests enjoy premium ringside seating, an unbeatable view of the action, and early access inside the venue.

A Showcase of Local and International Talent

One of the reasons Fight Night events at King of Muay Thai are so exciting is the diversity of the matchups. Fighters from Thailand, Europe, Australia, and beyond step into the ring for an evening of authentic Muay Thai competition. The matchmakers at the gym focus on pairing athletes of equal skill and experience — creating competitive, high-intensity bouts that keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Expect a mix of:

Men’s and women’s bouts

Professional and semi-professional fighters

Fast-paced international matchups

Traditional Thai-style performances

Every fight night has a story. A rising youngster from Hua Hin taking on a seasoned foreigner. A returning fighter seeking redemption. A new student experiencing their first walk under the lights. These stories — combined with the respectful rituals and traditions of Muay Thai — make the evening as emotional as it is thrilling.

Saenchai Live in Hua Hin — December 13, 2025

Just two weeks after Fight Night, King of Muay Thai Gym will host something truly historic: a live seminar with Saenchai Sor.Kingstar, arguably the most famous Muay Thai fighter alive.

For many in the Muay Thai world, Saenchai needs no introduction. He is a four-time Lumpinee Champion, a global ambassador for the sport, and a man whose style has redefined what is possible inside the ring. His footwork, timing, sweeps, and playful creativity have inspired generations of fighters — from Bangkok to Europe, Japan, and the Americas.

Tickets for the Saenchai Seminar

General Admission: 2,500 THB

2,500 THB VIP Access: 4,000 THB

Tickets: https://www.eventpop.me/e/121651/saenchaiseminar

VIP guests receive:

Individual photo with Saenchai

Personal autograph session

Ringside access during the training and demonstrations

An Experience You Cannot Get from Watching YouTube Clips

While millions of people worldwide have watched Saenchai online, a live seminar with him offers something profoundly different. Participants will learn:

How Saenchai sees openings before they appear

How he reads timing and distance

Why his sweeps and off-balancing techniques are so effective

The mindset behind his creativity

How he adapts to taller, heavier, or stronger opponents

The seminar includes:

Live demonstrations

Playful sparring displays

A moderated Q&A

Technical breakdowns

Photo & autograph session

For anyone passionate about Muay Thai, this event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

King of Muay Thai Gym: The Heart of Hua Hin’s Muay Thai Community

The team behind these events is the same team that has quietly but steadily transformed King of Muay Thai Gym into one of Hua Hin’s most respected training centers.

World-Class Coaching Team

The gym is home to four highly experienced coaches:

Coach Meaw – The head coach, with over 30 years of experience and more than 300 professional fights. A former Rajadamnern competitor with deep technical knowledge and a calm, patient teaching style.

– The head coach, with over 30 years of experience and more than 300 professional fights. A former Rajadamnern competitor with deep technical knowledge and a calm, patient teaching style. Coach Nut – A Muay Thai specialist who also brings Western boxing expertise, giving students a unique hybrid striking perspective.

– A Muay Thai specialist who also brings Western boxing expertise, giving students a unique hybrid striking perspective. Coach Tor – A current active fighter in Hua Hin with sharp technique and excellent fight IQ. Known for his footwork and powerful combinations.

– A current active fighter in Hua Hin with sharp technique and excellent fight IQ. Known for his footwork and powerful combinations. Coach Bas – Another active fighter who brings speed, aggression, and modern fight experience to the coaching team.

This blend of experience — old-school technique, modern fight strategy, and active competition — gives students a complete and authentic Muay Thai education.

A Gym for Everyone

King of Muay Thai isn’t just for fighters. The gym welcomes:

Beginners

Fitness enthusiasts

Kids

Adults of all ages

Tourists wanting a real Thai experience

Serious fighters preparing for competition

Every class is structured to be inclusive, safe, and fun — while still maintaining authenticity and proper technique.

Why Hua Hin Is Becoming a Muay Thai Destination

In recent years, Hua Hin has seen growing interest in Muay Thai from both locals and tourists. The city offers:

A safe, family-friendly environment

Easy access from Bangkok

A beach-town lifestyle

Affordable, high-quality gyms

A large international community

Fight Night events and seminars like the upcoming Saenchai showcase are helping build Hua Hin’s identity as a Muay Thai Culture Hub — a place where tradition and tourism meet.

The Vision Behind It All

For King of Muay Thai, the mission is simple:

Bring world-class Muay Thai to Hua Hin.

Not just for tourists. Not just for fighters.

But for the entire community.

The gym hopes to:

Host recurring Fight Nights

Bring more world-famous fighters for seminars

Support local fighters

Offer world-class training to people of all levels

Build Hua Hin’s name in the global Muay Thai scene

Events like November 29’s Fight Night and the December 13 Saenchai Seminar are steps toward that vision.

Proudly Sponsored by KMT Hybrid and MotoRentals

These events are supported by two local businesses that share the gym’s passion for community growth.

Thanks to these sponsors, the gym is able to host larger, more polished events and grow Hua Hin’s sports culture.

How to Join the Action

🎟️ Fight Night – November 29, 2025

General Admission: 900 THB

First Row: 1,000 THB

VIP Ringside: 1,200 THB

https://www.eventpop.me/e/119858/kmtfightnight003

🥊 Saenchai Seminar – December 13, 2025

General Admission: 2,500 THB

VIP Access: 4,000 THB

https://www.eventpop.me/e/121651/saenchaiseminar

📍 King of Muayt Thai Gym Details

Website: https://www.kingofmuaythaigym.com/

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gTznd8DHpgXSuEqa6

Final Thoughts

November and December 2025 will mark a turning point for Muay Thai in Hua Hin.

A thrilling Fight Night…

A historic seminar with a living legend…

A growing gym with a vision…

A city ready to embrace the sport at a world-class level.

Whether you want to feel the adrenaline of live fights, learn from one of the greatest fighters of all time, or simply support a growing sports community, Hua Hin offers something special this season.

If you love Muay Thai — or if you’ve ever been curious about it — now is the perfect time to get involved.

See you at King of Muay Thai Gym.