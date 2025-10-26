Legend Fighting Championships 2025 at Bluport highlights Muay Thai’s global appeal

Share this

The “Legend Fighting Championships 2025 – Muay Thai for the Nation” took place on Saturday evening, showcasing Thailand’s national martial art to an international audience at Bluport Hua Hin’s Convention Centre.

The event was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of Thailand, The Legend Arena, and Bluport Hua Hin, with former Olympic medallist View Yaowapha Buraphonchai serving as event director. Held under the theme “Muay Thai builds the nation, strengthens the Thai economy, and promotes the value of Muay Thai on the global stage,” the championship aimed to highlight Muay Thai’s cultural significance and its growing role as part of Thailand’s creative economy.

Before the first bout began, the crowd stood for a minute’s silence to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, in honour of her lifelong contributions to the Thai people.

Competition results

The tournament featured seven bouts between Team Thailand and Team International, with matches held under both traditional Muay Thai Kard Chuek (roped fists) and modern gloved formats.

Results were as follows:

Akram Ouchibi (Morocco) defeated Phetsairung Sor. Ded Damrong (Thailand)

Ye Yint Nung (Myanmar) defeated Sakadpetch P. Praphat Luk Pho To (Thailand)

Negin Afshin Shahinfar (Iran) defeated Hong Pirun K. Prasert Gym (Thailand)

Nichao S. Pienthong (Thailand) defeated Akdahe Boujamaa (Morocco)

Othmane Irhouza (Morocco) defeated Udomlek Nu Pranburi (Thailand)

Shokhzod Zafar Ugli Azamatov (Uzbekistan) defeated Ratchanon Ekmuangnon (Thailand)

Wanmichai Por. Sorasingsa (Thailand) defeated Younes Rhali (Morocco)

The international team ultimately prevailed, winning five bouts to two and claiming the “Muay Thai for the Nation” trophy.

Promoting Thai heritage

Beyond the ring, the event showcased Thailand’s cultural heritage, featuring traditional music, the Wai Kru ceremony, and live demonstrations of Muay Thai’s ancient techniques.

The Legend Fighting Championships continues to play an important role in integrating Muay Thai into Thailand’s creative economy — combining sport, tourism, and cultural expression. By supporting athletes, trainers, and local communities, it reinforces Muay Thai’s status as one of Thailand’s most influential forms of soft power on the world stage.