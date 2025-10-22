Legend Fighting Championships 2025 returns to Bluport on Saturday

Share this

Legend Fighting Championships 2025 returns to Bluport Hua Hin this Saturday with a seven-bout card featuring Thai and international fighters across Muay Thai Kard Chuek and gloved Muay Thai.

The event will take place at the Hua Hin Convention Center on the first floor of Bluport Hua Hin, with the first bell at 6 p.m. on Saturday, 25 October. Doors open at 4pm. Entry is free.

Organisers said Legend Fighting Championships 2025 will pit Thai athletes against opponents from Morocco, Brazil, Iran, Myanmar and Uzbekistan. The card includes men’s and women’s bouts across weight classes from 53 kg to 64 kg. Viewers nationwide can watch live on Channel 8 (No. 27) or stream on the LFC Legend Fighting Championships pages on Facebook and YouTube.

The promotion, which bills itself as “Muay Thai for the Nation,” brings a mix of Kard Chuek—where fighters wrap their hands with ropes—and standard gloved Muay Thai. Local interest is expected to centre on Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan-based gyms fielding fighters against visiting opponents.

Fight card and broadcast details

Main card (from 6 p.m.)

56.7 kg: Akram Ouchibi (Morocco) vs Petchsairung Sor. Ded-Damrong (Thailand)

60 kg: Carlos Douglas Santos Costa (Brazil) vs Sakadpetch Por. Prapat Lookpor-Toh (Thailand)

53 kg (women): Negin Afshin Shahinfar (Iran) vs Kanokwan (Nong Tok Paen Sports Center, Thailand)

58 kg: Akdahe Boujamaa (Morocco) vs Montu Looknongsang (Thailand)

59 kg: Saw Ae Shee (Myanmar) vs Udomlek Nu Pranburi (Thailand)

63.5 kg: Shokhzod Zafar Ugli Azamatov (Uzbekistan) vs Ratchanon Ekmuangnon (Thailand)

64 kg: Younes Rhali (Morocco) vs Wanmeechai Looknongsang (Thailand)

Venue: Hua Hin Convention Center, 1st floor, Bluport Hua Hin

Date/time: Saturday, 25 October 2025, from 6 p.m.

TV/online: Live on Channel 8 (No. 27); streaming on Facebook and YouTube via LFC Legend Fighting Championships

The organisers say the Hua Hin showcase is designed to give local fans a chance to see international match-ups without travelling to Bangkok, while also highlighting Thai talent on a national broadcast. With both Kard Chuek and gloved rules on the schedule, match styles are likely to vary from clinch-heavy battles to technical, longer-range contests.

Spectators attending at Bluport are advised to arrive early for security checks and to secure seats before the first bout. For those watching from home, the Channel 8 broadcast and official LFC social channels will carry the entire programme live.