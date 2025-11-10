SAGA TAILOR Pro-Am Tour enters its 23rd season in Hua Hin

Share this

Now in its 23rd season, the SAGA TAILOR Pro-Am Tour continues to bring together Hua Hin’s top golfers for one of the region’s most enduring and competitive local golf series.

Founded in 2002 by PGA of Sweden professional Jorgen Persson and Thai PGA’s Suwit Pahulo, the tour began with the idea of offering regular, accessible tournaments for local golfers. “We wanted to have regular and easy-to-join competitions in the Hua Hin area, open to all and played off scratch,” Jorgen said.

Jorgen drew on his experience from Sweden, where local PGA regions organised events roughly once a month.

Soon after, Jorgen’s friend Ashu Sharma, owner of the long-established Hua Hin tailor shop SAGA TAILOR, joined as sponsor. The series was renamed the SAGA TAILOR Pro-Am Tour and has since become a mainstay of the local golf calendar, attracting professionals and low-handicap amateurs.

“Our aim is to provide tournaments for PGA professionals and low-handicap amateurs who want to test and improve their game,” Jorgen added.

A strong start to the new season

The 2025–26 season teed off in August at Black Mountain Golf Club, followed by the latest event on 28 October at the same venue. In the professional division, James Lithiby claimed top spot with a score of 71, followed by Persson (72) and John Stembridge (77). Among the amateurs, Andy Harris took the win with a round of 74, ahead of Martyn Howett (79) and Tosh Duckworth (82).

The tour runs strictly under local and international golf rules, with categories based on age and gender. Professionals play from the back tees, while senior and lady players move forward accordingly. Yardage lasers are allowed, and players are expected to act as referees to ensure fair play and uphold the integrity of competition.

Each event also features side competitions such as the Par-3 Challenge, lowest number of putts, and skins competition. Players earn points toward an overall Order of Merit, with the top 10 ranked players at season’s end receiving bonus money. Amateurs also compete in a separate Siam PGA Amateur League, with awards presented to the top five performers.

Membership for the season costs 900 baht, which includes a shirt and contribution to the Hole-in-One fund, or 500 baht without a shirt. A 200-baht Hole-in-One fee contributes to a prize fund that awards 75 per cent of the pot to any player achieving a hole-in-one. Entry fees are 1,000 baht per event, while green fees vary depending on the venue.

The 2025–26 season runs from August 2025 through June 2026, with all players competing off scratch, meaning no handicaps are applied. Upcoming rounds are scheduled for:

11 November – Majestic Creek (Course 2)

25 November – Lake View (Course 1AB)

9 December – Lake View (Course 2CD)

30 December – Majestic Creek (Course 3)

Reflecting on the ongoing success of the tour, Jorgen said this year’s season has been closely contested: “It’s been a good start, with tight competition at the top of both the Order of Merit and the ThailandGolf.com Amateur League. Everyone’s looking forward to another exciting season.”

The tour’s sponsors, including SAGA TAILOR, Daddy Deli, Prime, and Black Mountain Golf Club, continue to support prize offerings and community engagement within Hua Hin’s thriving golf scene.

Jorgen remains optimistic about the tour’s future. “We hope to see more players join us on a regular basis,” he said. “As golfers continue to improve and look for new challenges, and with Hua Hin attracting more and more golf enthusiasts, we’re confident the SAGA TAILOR Pro-Am Tour will continue for many years to come.”