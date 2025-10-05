Sam Ao Run 2025 brings runners to Wing 5, Ao Manao

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan holds Sam Ao Run 2025 at Wing 5, Ao Manao

The Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan opened the “Sam Ao Run 2025” at Wing 5, Ao Manao, on Sunday, bringing together runners from across the country for a day of sport and tourism.

Mr. Preeda Sukjai, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presided over the opening ceremony, joined by heads of local government agencies, representatives from the private sector, visiting athletes, and tourists.

The annual run aimed to promote health tourism and give participants the chance to enjoy the coastal scenery of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event also sought to build lasting connections among runners while generating benefits for the community. Organisers confirmed that proceeds, after expenses, will be allocated to public projects in the province.

The race featured three categories: a half marathon (21 km), mini marathon (10 km), and a 5 km walk and run. Each course was designed to highlight the district’s three bays — Ao Manao, Ao Prachuap, and Ao Noi — offering participants a distinctive running experience.

The event drew strong interest from runners nationwide, helping to boost income for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. It also provided an opportunity to promote the province’s tourist routes and showcase Prachuap Khiri Khan’s potential as a sports tourism destination.