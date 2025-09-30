Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas Empowers Local Youth Through Football Club Sponsorship

Share this

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas has stepped onto the pitch to champion youth sports by sponsoring PP United, a local youth football club committed to inspiring and empowering children through sports.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi initially donated THB 4,000 to help provide essential training resources for 40 young athletes, including sports equipment, apparel, coverage for competition fees, and travel and accommodation support during tournaments.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to giving children from low-to middle-income families the opportunity to experience the joy of sport and, potentially, pursue their dreams of becoming professional football players. We look forward to continuing our support for this club in the future,” said Niti Mokaphun, Director of Marketing at Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas.

Founded in 2020 by locals of Paknampran, PP United has built a strong reputation in local football circuits, clinching three titles in the Under-13 category at the Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX.

Earlier this year, Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi also provided financial assistance to the football team at Paknampran School, further reinforcing its commitment to youth development in the region. The resort is now inviting its business partners to boost sponsorship efforts, aiming to extend support to even more aspiring football players.

Nestled between two charming fishing villages and surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas is located just 25 kilometres from Hua Hin and a scenic three-hour drive from Bangkok.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi offers a wide range of amenities for all ages, including swimming pools, a fitness centre, a kids’ club, and sports facilities such as tennis courts, a basketball court, a surf skate park, an archery range, beach volleyball and pickleball courts, and complimentary use of bikes. The resort is managed by Travel + Leisure Co., which provides six million holidays for travellers around the world every year.

For reservations and more information, please contact +66 032-632111 or email reservations@wyndhamhuahin.com.