Share this

Cheers! Thailand lifts 2–5pm alcohol sales ban and weighs extending late-night hours

The 2–5pm alcohol sales ban will be removed after the National Alcohol Policy Committee approved lifting the decades-old restriction, marking a complete U-turn on a policy that only came into effect on 8 November.

The reversal follows widespread criticism from businesses, tourism operators and the public.

The amended Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which came into force last Saturday (8 November), abolished the 1972 decree issued under a coup government that introduced the daytime ban. However, the updated act also expanded the authorities’ ability to enforce the restriction and, crucially, shifted responsibility for compliance from business owners to individuals. Under the revised law, a person could be fined 10,000 baht or more for drinking or being served alcohol during prohibited hours or in prohibited locations.

The committee’s latest decision means the restriction will no longer apply once the regulatory announcement is issued.

At Government House on 13 November, Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum said the committee had agreed to lift the 2–5pm sales ban to support the economy during the end-of-year festive season, a period he said is crucial for tourism spending.

Sophon, who chaired the committee meeting, said concerns about strict enforcement of alcohol regulations during New Year and Songkran could discourage visitors from travelling to Thailand. He noted that the original purpose of the daytime ban—to prevent civil servants from drinking during office hours—no longer reflects current behaviour.

On the proposal to extend late-night drinking hours, Sophon said discussions were ongoing. The tourism sector has requested that venues be allowed to operate until 4am, but public health officials oppose the idea, citing high accident rates between 2am and 3am. He said the committee would continue examining scientific data to find a practical compromise.

Sophon added that existing Ministry of Interior regulations already govern entertainment venue operating hours, and any adjustments must be consistent with those rules.

He emphasised that while health authorities promote alcohol-free campaigns during holiday periods, measures must be realistic. Communities that maintain alcohol-free periods should receive positive incentives rather than blanket restrictions, he said.

Sophon confirmed that late-night hours will be extended, but the final cut-off time—whether 2am, 4am or a middle option such as 1am—will be determined after consultations are complete. If the committee reaches agreement, the Prime Minister’s Office can issue the new announcement without requiring Cabinet approval. A 15-day public consultation period will follow.

He also said zoning rules for 4am drinking areas will remain unchanged. Relevant agencies have been told to clearly define how distance from educational institutions should be measured to prevent confusion during enforcement.

Sophon stressed that the government supports tourism and believes economic stimulus is most effective during major festivals. He rejected the idea of setting numerical targets for reducing alcohol-related fatalities, saying enforcement of existing laws remains the key priority.