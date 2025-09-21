Hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerge from 16th nest on Koh Talu

Share this

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reported the successful hatching of hawksbill turtles from the 16th nest on Koh Talu, with a survival rate of 72 percent. Officials described the event as an encouraging sign for marine conservation in the Gulf of Thailand.

The hatching was confirmed on 18 September following continuous monitoring by officers from the Ao Siam National Park (in preparation) and the Siam Marine Resources Rehabilitation Foundation. The nest, laid on 31 July, contained 147 eggs. Of these, 91 hatchlings emerged successfully, while 10 eggs were unfertilised and two hatchlings died shortly after emerging.

The 91 surviving hatchlings are now being cared for by the foundation before they are released into the wild. This temporary care is intended to increase their chances of survival once they return to the sea.

Ekrit Duangmala, head of Ao Siam National Park (in preparation), said continuous monitoring and data collection are vital in safeguarding hawksbill turtles, which are classified as a rare and endangered species. He added that staff have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock efforts to ensure long-term conservation.

The Department of National Parks said the discovery highlights the ecological richness of Koh Talu and reflects the success of collaboration between government agencies and civil society. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Thailand’s endangered wildlife and preserving marine ecosystems.