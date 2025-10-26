Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother: A Life of Grace and Service

Share this

Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit, who supervised royal projects to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment, died on Friday 24 October 2025. She was 93.

The Royal Household Bureau said she died in a hospital in Bangkok. Since Oct. 17, she had been suffering from a blood infection but despite her medical team’s efforts, her conditions did not improve.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother was born in Bangkok as Mom Rajawongse (M.R.) Sirikit Kitiyakara on Friday, 12 August 1932, the eldest daughter and third child of Prince Nakkhatra Mangala, later made Prince Chandaburi Suranath, and Mom Luang (M.L.) Bua (Snidvongs) Kitiyakara.

Her Majesty was named by Queen Rambhai Barni, the Queen of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII), as “Sirikit,” meaning the “Splendor” of the “Kitiyakara Family.”

It was a turbulent time in Thailand, or Siam, at that time, with the coup of 24 June1932, which changed Thailand’s administrative system from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. Prince Nakkhatra Mangala, who was then a colonel in the Royal Thai Army, was appointed First Secretary at the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C. The young M.R. Sirikit was left in the care of her maternal grandfather and grandmother.

At the age of four, M.R. Sirikit was enrolled in a kindergarten at Rajini School, Pak Khlong Talat, in Bangkok. In the early 1940s, when the Pacific War spread to Thailand, and Bangkok was being bombarded more frequently, her parents, out of concern for her safety, had M.R. Sirikit study in St. Francis Xavier Convent School, as it was close to her home. At this school, she began to learn the piano.

Because she had to experience harsh conditions during the war, and with the military background of her father, M.R. Sirikit grew up a strong, determined, disciplined, and patriotic young girl.

After the World War, her father was appointed the Ambassador to the Court of St. James, Great Britain, and then Denmark and France. M.R. Sirikit went along with the family, took piano lessons, and studied art, languages, history, and literature.

While in Paris, Prince Nakkhatra and his family had occasion to receive His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), who was pursuing his studies in Lausanne, Switzerland. The young King Bhumibol occasionally visited Paris and became familiar with the Ambassador’s family. As a daughter of the Thai Ambassador to Paris, M.R. Sirikit joined her family in attending audiences with His Majesty the King. The beautiful daughter of the Thai Ambassador quickly captured His Majesty’s heart.

In October 1948, King Bhumibol has a serious car accident and was hospitalized in Lausanne. He asked M.L. Bua to bring her two daughters on hospital visits. Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother, requested that M.R. Sirikit stay on to help nurse the King back to heath ad pursue her studies at the Pensionnat Riante Rive Boarding School in Lausanne.

On 19 July 1949, the engagement between King Bhumibol and M.R. Sirikit took place privately, Later, on 12 August 1949, a 17th birthday celebration was held for M.R. Sirikit at the Royal Thai Embassy in London. Amidst well-wishers, King Bhumibol took an engagement ring from the host, Prince Nakkhatra, and gave it to M.R. Sirikit; the event was seen as the official announcement of the royal engagement. The simple ring was one presented by Prince Mahidol of Songkla, the Prince Father, to the Princess Mother.

In March 1950, King Rama IX and his fiancée returned to Thailand for the royal cremation of the late King Ananda Mahidol (Rama VIII). The King married M.R. Sirikit in Bangkok on 28 April 1950, when she was bestowed with the royal title of Her Majesty the Queen. On his coronation day, 5 May in the same year, King Rama IX elevated Her Majesty to the full rank of Queen.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother had four royal children:

1. Princess Ubol Ratana, born in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 5 April 1951;

2. His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, born at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, on 28 July 1952;

3. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, born at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, on 2 April 1955;

4. Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana Chulabhorn, born at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, on 4 July 1957.

Since she became Queen, Her Majesty the Queen Mother assisted King Bhumibol Adulyadej in his development work. She has become a role model for Thai people by promoting their well-being. In support of the King’s work, the Queen Mother looked after the Thai people, especially those struggling to earn a livelihood and in need of occupational know-how.

Her Majesty the Queen Mother also gave rise to many development projects that benefit men, women, and children alike. Her Majesty has also devoted her time, energy, and personal funds to royal functions and activities, as well as numerous royally initiated projects, covering a wide range of areas, such as arts and culture and the environment.