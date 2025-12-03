New alcohol sale hours take effect nationwide

Share this

Alcohol sale hours change nationwide under new rules

Thailand has introduced new nationwide alcohol sale hours, with the Royal Gazette confirming that shops may now sell alcoholic beverages from 11am to midnight, including the previously restricted 2pm–5pm period. The updated alcohol sale hours, published on 2 December, are now in effect.

The revised regulation was issued by the Alcohol Control Committee under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 and its 2025 amendment. It replaces an earlier directive from the Prime Minister’s Office published in June this year.

Under the new rules, alcohol sales are permitted during three time blocks: 11am–2pm, 2pm–5pm, and 5pm–midnight. The extra afternoon window between 2pm and 5pm has been approved on a trial basis for 180 days.

Authorities in Bangkok and each province are required to assess the impact of the extended hours and submit their findings to the national committee before the trial period ends. Their reports are expected to consider economic, social, and public health effects.

The regulation maintains exemptions for certain locations. Sales remain allowed at international airport terminals, entertainment venues operating under the Entertainment Places Act, and hotels licensed under the Hotel Act.

The announcement confirms that the government aims to align alcohol sale rules with current conditions while monitoring how the extended afternoon period affects communities and businesses nationwide.