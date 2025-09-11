Thailand alcohol sales ban lifted in restaurants

Share this

Thailand alcohol sales ban lifted but new rules not yet in effect

Key points:

Afternoon alcohol ban in restaurants repealed after more than five decades.

Change not yet in effect; law takes force 60 days after publication.

Rules apply to restaurants only, not retail outlets such as convenience stores.

Thailand has repealed its decades-old ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., though the new rules are not expected to take effect until November. As with all major announcements in Thailand, the devil is always in the details — expect changes, clarifications, discrepancies due to local rules and more information to be released about this in the coming weeks.

The restriction had been in place since 1972, when a Revolutionary Council order limited alcohol sales to between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until midnight. The original intent was to prevent civil servants from drinking during working hours. Critics, however, argued that the measure had long since outlived its purpose and had become a source of confusion for tourists.

Restaurant operators welcome change

Sorathep Rojpojpanaruch, president of the Restaurant Business Operators Club and honorary advisor to the Thai Hotels Association, said lifting the afternoon ban was an important step for both restaurants and the wider economy.

“For years, tourists have been puzzled by the restriction, often cancelling food orders when told that alcohol could not be served during the afternoon,” Sorathep said. “This outdated regulation created unnecessary obstacles for the tourism industry.”

According to Sorathep, restaurants that have been able to serve alcohol throughout the day since the announcement have already reported revenue increases of 20–25 percent. He added that the change is especially beneficial to smaller businesses, such as cafés and venues offering craft beer, which has become increasingly popular among both Thai consumers and international visitors.

While some agencies expressed concerns about youth access to alcohol, Sorathep stressed that existing laws already prohibit sales to those under 20 and impose penalties for drink-driving offences. He argued that public education campaigns, such as Thailand’s well-known “Magic Eyes” anti-littering initiative and long-running “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign, are more effective than blanket restrictions.

No 24-hour sales, health officials warn

Despite widespread celebration from operators, public health authorities have clarified that the new Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), B.E. 2568 (2025) does not allow round-the-clock alcohol sales.

Dr. Niphon Chinanontvej, director of the Alcohol Control Office at the Department of Disease Control, explained that while the 1972 Revolutionary Council order has been repealed, the law will only take effect 60 days after publication in the Royal Gazette. A new National Alcohol Policy Committee must also be formed within that timeframe to draft detailed regulations.

“Sales hours remain restricted under the existing Alcohol Control Act until new subordinate laws are in place,” Dr. Niphon said.

He added that the committee will review not only sales times but also zoning rules around educational institutions and advertising restrictions. For now, more than 10,000 alcohol-free zones near schools and universities remain in effect, and alcohol advertising and surrogate advertising are still banned.

Dr. Niphon noted that while some sections of the Act have been amended, there has been public misunderstanding of Section 3, which repeals the 1972 order. Many mistakenly believe this means alcohol can now be sold 24 hours a day, but he stressed that this is not the case.

Balancing tourism and public health

The issue has highlighted the balance Thailand is seeking to strike between promoting tourism and safeguarding public health. Restaurant operators say the new rules will help Thailand remain competitive as a global tourism destination, where visitors expect to enjoy drinks with meals throughout the day.

At the same time, health officials emphasise the importance of clear regulations to ensure responsible consumption. The forthcoming committee is expected to provide clarity on definitions around alcohol promotion and public relations, as well as how zoning laws will be enforced in the future.

Until the law comes into effect in roughly 60 days, restaurants must continue to follow existing rules, which prohibit alcohol sales between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The changes also apply to restaurants only, meaning retail outlets such as supermarkets and convenience stores remain subject to the current restrictions.