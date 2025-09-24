Thailand ranked 4th best country for expats in 2025

Share this

Thailand has been ranked the fourth best country in the world for expats in 2025, according to the latest Expat Insider survey by InterNations.

The findings underline the country’s ongoing appeal among those who choose to live and work abroad, even as other parts of the world struggle to balance affordability, quality of life and economic pressures.

The annual Expat Insider survey is one of the largest of its kind, gathering insights from more than 10,000 expats representing 172 nationalities.

This year’s results are based on feedback from respondents living in 46 destinations worldwide, with each country assessed across five categories: working abroad, personal finance, quality of life, expat essentials and ease of settling in.

Where Thailand stands in the expat rankings 2025

Thailand secured 4th place overall, ranking ahead of regional destinations such as Vietnam (5th), China (6th) and Indonesia (8th). Spain was the only European country to appear in the top ten, highlighting the strength of Asian and Latin American destinations in this year’s survey.

Personal finance was one of Thailand’s strongest areas, with the country ranked 5th globally. Respondents noted that the cost of living was generally manageable, giving expats financial breathing room compared with other destinations.

Thailand also performed well in the Expat Essentials Index, which measures digital life, bureaucracy, language and housing. In this category, Thailand ranked 11th overall but came in 2nd place worldwide for housing, with respondents rating the country highly for affordability and ease of finding accommodation.

Ease of settling in was another positive, with Thailand ranked 9th. Expats cited local friendliness and the ability to form social connections as major reasons behind the strong performance. Lifestyle also played a role: Thailand was placed 4th globally for leisure options, and healthcare services ranked 8th. The country also secured 2nd place in the general happiness index, showing that expats reported high levels of satisfaction with their lives overall.

Challenges for expats in Thailand

While the ranking is positive, the survey also identified areas where Thailand lags behind. The country placed 36th for safety and security, and 40th for environment and climate, reflecting concerns about air quality and environmental issues. Thailand’s quality of life ranking was 22nd overall, suggesting that while certain aspects such as leisure are strong, other factors affect daily living standards.

Work-related categories were mixed. Thailand was ranked 25th for working abroad, 28th for career prospects and 21st for salary and job security. While the work–life balance scored comparatively well at 16th, overall work culture satisfaction was placed at 30th, indicating that professional opportunities remain a challenge for some expats.

Regional trends

InterNations highlighted a strong presence of Asian and Latin American countries in the top ten, noting that financial factors have become increasingly important in determining expat satisfaction. Kathrin Chudoba, Chief Marketing Officer at InterNations, said this year’s ranking reflected the impact of global economic uncertainty.

“This confirms a trend we have observed in the past three years and that’s the importance of personal finance amongst expats,” she said. “It clearly shows that expats haven’t been left untouched by the effects of economic uncertainty and high inflation.”

Canada and the UK were singled out for high living costs, with more than 60% of expats in each country unhappy with affordability, compared with a global average of 40%. South Korea dropped sharply by 25 places compared to 2024, reflecting growing concerns about cost of living.

Why Thailand remains a top expat destination

Thailand’s position in the top five demonstrates that, despite recent debate about declining tourism, the country remains a highly attractive option for those seeking a balance between cost, lifestyle and cultural experiences.

For many expats, the mix of affordability, housing options, community and leisure continues to make Thailand one of the world’s most appealing destinations to call home.

Top 10 best countries for expats in 2025

Panama Colombia Mexico Thailand Vietnam China United Arab Emirates Indonesia Spain Malaysia

Top 10 least affordable countries for expats in 2025