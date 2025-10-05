Thailand to collect 300-baht entry fee from foreign tourists

Share this

Thailand tourist entry fee set at 300 baht for foreign visitors

Thailand will introduce a 300-baht entry fee for foreign tourists within the first four months of the new government, the Tourism and Sports Minister has announced.

The measure, sometimes referred to as a “tourist tax,” was first proposed in 2022 but has faced repeated delays. Authorities say the money raised will be used to maintain tourist attractions, improve infrastructure, support sustainable development, and provide an insurance fund for international visitors.

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said on 3 October that the entry fee will be reviewed and rolled out during the government’s first four months in office. “The entry fee can be viewed from two perspectives: while tourists may see it as an added burden, the government will ensure they understand that the additional 300 baht will improve their safety, welfare, tourism infrastructure, and convenience,” he said.

A long-delayed policy

Atthakorn noted that successive governments had previously studied the introduction of a tourism levy but none had implemented it. He said the government now intends to put the measure into effect as part of its initial work programme.

The funds will be modelled on the structure of Thailand’s existing sports fund. They are intended to reduce the state’s financial responsibility for incidents involving foreign tourists while also contributing to tourism development projects.

Fee structure

The entry fee will be charged at 300 baht per person for both air and land arrivals. The government had initially suggested a 150-baht levy for land and sea entries, but the amount has now been raised to 300 baht. Multiple entries will be permitted within 30–60 days for land and sea travellers, while the air passenger levy will apply per visit. Final details, including the scope of insurance coverage, are yet to be confirmed.

Similar fees are already in place in many countries, where they are typically used for visitor insurance and the maintenance of tourist destinations.

Tourism targets

The government is aiming to attract 39.9 million visitors in 2025, matching the number seen in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Atthakorn said tourist safety will remain a top priority, adding that the ministry is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to boost arrivals and revenue.

Between 1 January and 28 September 2025, Thailand recorded nearly 24 million foreign arrivals, generating about 1.11 trillion baht in revenue. The leading source markets were Malaysia (3.46 million visitors), China (3.38 million), India (1.76 million), Russia (1.27 million), and South Korea (1.13 million).