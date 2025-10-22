Thailand winter season 2025 to begin on 23 October with cooler weather nationwide

Share this

*the photos are just for fun!

Thailand will officially enter the winter season on 23 October, according to the Meteorological Department, with temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding provinces expected to fall as low as 18°C.

In its latest announcement on 21 October, the department said weather conditions in upper Thailand now meet the criteria for the transition into the cold season. Minimum temperatures across the northern and northeastern regions have steadily dropped below 23°C, signalling the arrival of cool to cold weather.

At elevations between 100 and 3,500 metres, lower-level winds have shifted to the northeast and east, bringing cooler air from China. Meanwhile, upper-level winds above 5,000 metres are blowing from the west. Rainfall has also lessened across northern Thailand, and cooler conditions are expected to become more widespread towards the end of October.

The cold season will begin on 23 October and is forecast to last until the end of February 2026. Average temperatures this winter are predicted to range between 21°C and 25°C—about one degree higher than normal—similar to last year’s conditions. In Bangkok, the lowest temperatures will hover between 18°C and 20°C.

The coldest period is expected in December and January, particularly in mountainous areas such as Doi Inthanon, Doi Ang Khang, and Doi Pha Hom Pok in Chiang Mai, and Phu Ruea in Loei, where temperatures could dip below 8°C and frost may form.

While the rest of the country cools down, southern Thailand will continue to experience frequent rain during November and December, especially along the east coast. Residents are advised to remain cautious of possible heavy rainfall, flash floods, and tropical storms.

Department warns of PM2.5 during winter months

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the drop in temperature will bring more comfortable weather suitable for outdoor activities. However, scattered rain may still occur in some parts of upper Thailand later this month. The department urged people to prepare for temperature fluctuations, while farmers are advised to protect crops from potential frost damage.

The Meteorological Department also warned that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may accumulate in the central and eastern regions during January and February 2026, with air quality concerns later shifting to northern and northeastern areas in March and April. Authorities will continue to monitor and coordinate efforts to manage both temperature changes and pollution levels.

Dr. Sukanyanee Yawinyarn, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, noted that early in the season, weather fluctuations are still likely. “Some rain is expected in parts of the Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity,” she said. The department will continue to provide updates to help residents plan for travel, agriculture, and health precautions during the cool season.