Gingerfire at Hilton Hua Hin, a dining and bar concept visitors should try

Gingerfire Hua Hin at Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Gingerfire Hua Hin opened this year at Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa following a full renovation, giving the beachfront hotel a modern restaurant and bar that visitors to Hua Hin should consider adding to their itinerary.

Located off the lobby and overlooking the hotel’s seafront lagoon pool, the all-day venue sets out to honour Asian culinary traditions while presenting them in a contemporary way.

Contemporary design with local touches

The design is one of the immediate draws. Warm wood, geometric screens and pendant lighting create a clean, comfortable setting, while a green-tiled bar anchors the room.

A thoughtful local touch runs throughout: black-and-white photographs of Hua Hin and the nearby coastline are displayed around the dining area, linking the space to its surroundings without overpowering it.

Menu highlights from Gingerfire Hua Hin

Service runs from daytime through evening, with a menu that mixes Thai classics and Asian favourites with polished presentation.

During a recent visit by Hua Hin Today, standouts included a yellow crab curry—tender southern crab in a rich, comforting sauce—served with freshly baked roti. A Thai wagyu beef green curry offered a refined take on a staple, the quality of the beef matching the depth of the curry.

Seafood options are another strong point. Salmon sashimi comes with kombu dashi pesto, pickled turnip, fresh coriander and locally farmed seaweed, adding texture and brightness. A stir-fried seafood dish combines prawns, squid and crab meat with yellow curry powder and egg, paired with jasmine rice.

Desserts and drinks at Gingerfire Hua Hin

Desserts keep the focus local. A caramelised Hua Hin-grown banana arrives with sticky rice, crisp-coated peanuts and a choice of coconut, strawberry, vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

The bar is designed for pre- or post-dinner drinks, with classic cocktails and house specials served at the counter or the adjacent high tables.

A new dining destination in Hua Hin

Combined with its central location and refreshed look, Gingerfire Hua Hin offers a stylish setting for hotel guests and visitors seeking tasty, reliable food and a well-made drink in the city centre.