Gregal Hua Hin launches new seaside lunch concept

Gregal Hua Hin, one of the city’s leading Mediterranean restaurants, has introduced a new daily set lunch designed for guests seeking a refined yet affordable dining experience by the sea.

Located on the ground floor of a beachfront building, Gregal has become a favourite among residents and visitors for its elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, attentive service, and panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. With the launch of its new lunch concept, the restaurant expands its offerings, making it easy to enjoy a balanced and satisfying midday meal.

The set lunch is available every day from 12:00 to 14:30 and follows a simple but flexible structure. Diners select two courses, consisting of one starter and one main, offering variety without excess. Pricing is all-inclusive, covering taxes and service, and guests may choose to pair their meal with water or wine, ensuring excellent value.

Flexible two-course set menu with clear pricing

By focusing on fresh ingredients and straightforward combinations, Gregal makes Mediterranean dining accessible while maintaining its trademark quality. The concept ensures clarity for guests and reinforces the restaurant’s reputation for transparency and value.

More than lunch: cocktails, happy hour, and all-day dining

Beyond lunch, Gregal continues to offer a full-day dining experience. Open daily from 12:00 to 22:00, the restaurant also features a popular happy hour from 16:00 to 17:30, the ideal moment to enjoy cocktails or wine with sea views as the sun sets.

Gregal strengthens its place on Hua Hin’s dining scene

With this initiative, Gregal reaffirms its philosophy of delivering high-quality Mediterranean cuisine in an exceptional beachfront setting, further cementing its position as a must-visit destination on Hua Hin’s dining map.

Reservations: 080 060 6410 | Instagram: @Gregalhuahin