Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin unveils new rooftop bar and Italian restaurant

Share this

Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin Launches Two Exciting New Rooftop Concepts to Elevate Dining and Social Experiences

Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is proud to announce a major rooftop transformation with the launch of two new concepts designed to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of its guests: THE SKY, a contemporary rooftop bar that maintains its lively atmosphere with panoramic views of the sea and Hua Hin city, and Stella, a modern and cozy Italian restaurant perfect for special dinners with family, couples, or friends.

Building on the immense popularity of its previous rooftop bar, Vana Nava Sky, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin has reimagined this space as a premier destination for both dining and socializing. Guests now have the choice to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of THE SKY or enjoy the warm, intimate setting of Stella — or indulge in both experiences on the same evening.

Stella, the new rooftop Italian restaurant, presents authentic Neapolitan-style dishes in a warm setting enriched with contemporary Italian-inspired design. The space is divided into indoor dining and an open-air terrace overlooking the panoramic sea view of Khao Takiab, ideal for starlit dinners or romantic evenings in a tranquil and private atmosphere.

A highlight at Stella is the Tableside Trolley service, where chefs prepare dishes live at the table, adding excitement and creating a memorable dining experience.

With seating for up to 60 guests, Stella caters perfectly to family gatherings, couples, groups of friends, and special celebrations such as birthdays, private parties, or intimate weddings, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Located on the same floor as Stella, THE SKY remains a favorite hangout spot, blending casual comfort with modern luxury and lively vibes. The bar serves signature cocktails expertly crafted by seasoned bartenders, alongside a versatile menu of snacks and main courses that appeal to all tastes.

The highlight of THE SKY is the Sky Deck, a glass-floor platform that extends into the open air, providing breathtaking 360-degree views of Hua Hin city and the sea — an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers and photographers alike.

THE SKY and Stella are located on the 27th floor rooftop of Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin and are open daily from 5:00 PM to midnight.

For reservations or more information, please call 032-809-999, email HIHH.Vananavasky@ihg.com, or visit https://theskyhuahin.com