Les Amis and Bar Tigre Hua Hin open in Khao Takiab

First look at new Les Amis and Bar Tigre venues in Khao Takiab

Here’s a first look at two exciting new venues that opened in Khao Takiab on Friday, 28 November.

Les Amis Restaurant Hua Hin and Bar Tigre – Hua Hin are located next to Cicada Market as part of a four-storey entertainment complex, with the added convenience of a 150-car parking area directly opposite.

Les Amis is a modern French restaurant on the ground floor, led by Chef Lambert from Marseille. It’s a relaxed spot to start your evening before heading upstairs to Bar Tigre.

Bar Tigre brings a full schedule of DJs, live percussionists, dancers and more.

From 28 November, the bar is open seven nights a week, offering premium sound, refined lighting, serious cocktails and a music line-up built around Disco House, House, RnB and Funk.

Hua Hin Today had a sneak preview of both venues ahead of the launch, and you’ll see photos from opening night on our page soon.