Little Spain Hua Hin celebrates 5 years with Eat Spain Drink Spain

On August 15th, Little Spain Hua Hin celebrated its fifth anniversary, marking half a decade as one of Thailand’s most authentic Spanish restaurants.

Born during the challenges of the COVID pandemic, the restaurant has not only survived but thrived, proving that passion and authenticity can overcome obstacles. For five years, Little Spain has continued to share the true flavours of Spain by the sea.

Established at a difficult time for the hospitality industry, Little Spain became a symbol of resilience in Hua Hin. Over the years, it has built a loyal following by offering high-quality cuisine, warm service, and an atmosphere that blends elegance with relaxation.

Eat Spain Drink Spain festival brings Spanish flavours to Hua Hin

The celebrations continue this autumn with the launch of Eat Spain Drink Spain, a Spanish food and wine festival promoted by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Government of Spain. Running from September 22nd to October 15th, the festival highlights Spanish gastronomy, wine culture, and the hospitality Little Spain is known for.

Exclusive wine and dining promotions during the festival

Guests will enjoy special promotions throughout the event:

With every bottle of Berceo Verdejo or Graciano, receive a complimentary tapa.

Enjoy 50% off Freixenet Cava — only 890 THB per bottle or 190 THB per glass.

Receive a 10% discount on all Spanish wines from the restaurant’s selection.

A cultural bridge for Spanish cuisine in Hua Hin

Over the past five years, Little Spain has built a reputation not only as a restaurant but also as a cultural bridge, inviting both locals and visitors to experience Spain’s culinary heritage in Hua Hin.

With its beachfront setting and balance of tradition and innovation, the restaurant continues to be a favourite for those seeking authentic Spanish food in Thailand.

Little Spain is open daily from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 098-016-5916.