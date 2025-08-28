Hua Hin Today Golf Classic sponsorship offers unrivalled opportunities

Share this

Great value: Hua Hin Today Golf Classic sponsorship includes 3 month ad campaign

Sponsorship packages include three months of advertising across Hua Hin Today’s print, online, and social media platforms.



The tournament will be held on 14 November 2025 at Black Mountain Golf Club .

An unrivalled opportunity for businesses , with sponsorship that goes beyond the event itself to deliver maximum visibility.

Businesses in Hua Hin and across Thailand are being invited to sponsor the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic at Black Mountain Golf Club on Friday, 14 November 2025, with packages that offer more than the usual on-course visibility.

Unlike traditional golf event sponsorships, which often focus only on branding during the tournament, the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic provides sponsors with three months of advertising across Hua Hin Today’s platforms — print, online, and social media — in addition to logos on event materials and at the venue. For business owners, this means that a single sponsorship not only supports a major local sporting event but also secures a ready-made advertising campaign to carry into 2026.

A unique platform for business exposure

The tournament is being held in support of the Bright Dawn Foundation, which provides access to education for underprivileged children in Hua Hin. Organised by Siam PGA, the event is set to be not only a highlight on the amateur golfing calendar but also an unrivalled opportunity for businesses to connect with the city’s expat community.

For local business owners, the timing of the sponsorship offers additional value. With three months of advertising included, the promotion stretches beyond the tournament itself, helping companies head into the new year with an established marketing presence already in place.

Tournament format

The competition will follow a 2-person team format, with nine holes played as a scramble and nine holes as better ball. A shotgun start is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Black Mountain’s East and North Courses.

Early bird entry is priced at THB 4,950 per player (until 30 September 2025), rising to THB 5,500 thereafter.

What’s included for players:

18-hole green fee with caddy and single cart

Custom gift pack

Welcome brunch prior to golf

International buffet dinner with free-flow drinks

Winners’ trophies and sponsor prizes for the best teams

Lucky draw prizes

Live scoring and PGA experience

Additional fundraising activities will also take place, including a Beat the Pro challenge, putting competition, player mulligans, raffle, and silent auction.

Players can register at:

sp-huahintaodysgolfclassic2025.golfgenius.com



www.golfgenius.com/ggid/huahintaodysgolfclassic

Sponsorship packages available

The sponsorship options range from exclusive platinum and gold packages to silver, hole, and prize sponsorships, each combining on-site presence with extended media promotion across all of Hua Hin Today’s channels.

Platinum Sponsor (THB 250,000) – Exclusive branding as co-host of the tournament, premium visibility across all materials, and a three-month advertising campaign valued at THB 81,000. Includes four player tickets and booth space at the venue.

Gold Sponsor (THB 120,000) – Limited to three spots, with prime branding, a three-month advertising package, two player tickets, and booth presence at the event.

Silver Sponsor (THB 80,000) – Includes secondary branding, a three-month advertising campaign valued at THB 54,000, and two player tickets.

Hole Sponsor (THB 30,000 per hole) – On-course branding at a designated hole and the chance to directly engage players with sampling or promotional activities.

Prize Sponsor (THB 20,000) – Branding on tournament prizes and mentions in post-event promotions.

Each package includes three months of advertising providing visibility across Hua Hin Today’s channels, which reach more than 140,000 monthly website visitors, 30,000 Facebook followers, and 5,000 print readers per edition.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, businesses can contact Hua Hin Today at palika@huahintoday.com or call 082-895-6991.