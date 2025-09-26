Chiva-Som Hua Hin wins Condé Nast Traveller wellness award 2025

Share this

Chiva-Som Hua Hin recognised as best traditional healing resort at the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Germany Wellness & Spa Awards 2025

Coinciding with Chiva-Som’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the award highlights the resort’s longstanding commitment to traditional healing integrated with modern practices

Chiva-Som Hua Hin, the world’s pioneer in transformative wellness, is honoured to have been named as the winner in the ‘Traditional Healing’ category at the 2025 Condé Nast Traveller Wellness & Spa Awards – the first such awards by Condé Nast Traveller Germany. The award reinforces Chiva-Som’s identity as a global leader in holistic wellness while honouring its dedication to preserving traditional healing practices and commitment to the comprehensive health and wellbeing of guests. Chiva-Som Hua Hin’s General Manager, Vaipanya Kongkwanyuen, received the award on behalf of the team at a ceremony held on 15th September 2025 at Schloss Elmau, Germany. The evening was attended by over 110 international guests, including globally renowned hospitality and wellness leaders.

Vaipanya Kongkwanyuen, General Manager, Chiva-Som Hua Hin, shared: “This recognition comes at a significant time as Chiva-Som celebrates its 3oth anniversary this year, marking three decades of pioneering holistic and sustainable wellness since its opening in 1995. Committed to an innovative approach that harmonises the mind, body, and spirit, Chiva-Som blends indigenous traditions with evidence-based wellness practices to craft personalised journeys towards complete lifestyle transformation. With over 200 treatments on offer, guests are encouraged to embrace a journey in integrative wellness that blends Eastern philosophies and Western diagnostic skills.

Being named the Best in the Traditional Healing Resort category at the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Wellness & Spa Awards 2025 is a great honour. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the team at Condé Nast Traveller Germany for this esteemed recognition.

For over 30 years, Chiva-Som has been a global leader in wellness innovation, and this award is a prestigious part of our 30th-anniversary celebration – but the best is yet to come.

Known for its integrative approach, Chiva-Som emphasises sustainability, personal transformation, and longevity. Chiva-Som’s legacy extends beyond Thailand, with its sister property Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar which is celebrating three years of operation in 2025.

Chiva-Som’s resorts are internationally acclaimed for their life-changing impact, achieved through a seamless blend of innovative health practices and genuine, warm hospitality. Set against stunning coastal landscapes, these sanctuaries harmoniously integrate natural elements into their design, making the surrounding environment an essential part of each guest’s transformative journey.

The passion and expertise of Chiva-Som’s professionals ensure a deeply enriching experience for every guest, whether visiting for the first time or returning to embrace the brand’s holistic approach to a healthier, more fulfilling life

For further information or to book, visit www.chivasom.com or email the Reservations team at reservations@chivasom.com or call +66 32 536 536, or WhatsApp +66 82 796 7689.