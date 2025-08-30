Medical cannabis in Thailand made simple with Thaikanya

Share this

Medical Cannabis, Done Right — 100% Legal with Thaikanya Telemedicine Clinic

Official PT33 workflow + a physical Medical Cannabis Card delivered to your door. Set up before you land in Thailand, so expats, local residents, and visitors in Hua Hin stay fully compliant—stress-free.

Looking for a safe, legal way to access medical cannabis in Thailand?

Thaikanya Telemedicine Clinic combines a fully licensed telemedicine platform with a real, licensed clinic—delivering medical care that’s 100% compliant with Thai FDA and Ministry of Public Health regulations. We support patients in Hua Hin and across Thailand with fast, discreet, multilingual service.

What “100% legal” actually means

PT33 is for the shop. By law, dispensaries must keep your PT33 prescription on file. It’s not a document patients carry.

Your protection is your Physical Medical Cannabis Card. This hard card is your patient ID, confirming you’re a registered medical user within your doctor-approved limits—what you show authorities or employers if needed.

No card = risk. Without a patient card, you can face checks and potential legal issues. With the card, your status is clear and verifiable.

How it works (3 simple steps)

1. Register & book a private video consult

2. Meet a licensed doctor; your PT33 is sent directly to the shop (the shop retains it)

3. Receive your Physical Medical Cannabis Card to carry as your patient ID

Traveling soon? We can set you up before you arrive. Your patient status can be confirmed in advance, and your physical card can be delivered to your Thai address on arrival.

Why patients choose Thaikanya

Licensed Telemedicine + Physical Clinic (Thai FDA/MOPH compliant)

THC/CBD care plans by licensed physicians

GACP-only dispensary network & compliance guidance

3,200+ licensed doctors across our network

Fast, discreet, multilingual support for residents, expats, and travelers

Hua Hin & beyond

Our clinic is located at Villa Market. Headquarters in Bangkok, Taiwan, and Tokyo ensure consistent, compliant care—whether you live in Hua Hin year-round or visit seasonally.

For dispensary partners

Plug into our compliant backbone: PT33 workflow, card issuance, SOPs, staff training, and ongoing clinical support—backed by 3,200+ licensed doctors.

Call/LINE/WhatsApp: +66 98 525 89494

LINE: @Dr.thaikanya

Web: icaretele.com | thaikanya.com

Thaikanya Telemedicine Clinic