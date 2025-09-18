250-million-year-old marine fossils found in Cha-am cave

Share this

Sensational discovery of 250-million-year-old fossils in Cha-am

A survey team has discovered marine fossils believed to be more than 250 million years old at Khao Ta Chin Cave, part of the Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Cha-am. The finding is expected to enhance both educational opportunities and tourism in the area.

On 17 September, Phatthanaphan Chueachan, head of the forest park, joined Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duangkamol Atsawamas of Suan Dusit University, along with teachers and students from Ban Nayung School, to explore a new natural trail and train local youth as interpreters for visitors.

The group trekked to Khao Ta Chin Cave, a limestone formation with stalactites, stalagmites and a Buddha image known as Luang Pho Dam. From the entrance, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the Khao Nang Phanthurat ridge, which resembles a reclining woman.

Fossils from the Permian period

The highlight of the exploration was the discovery of fossils embedded in limestone layers at the cave entrance. These included marine shells and other sea life from the Permian period, dating back an estimated 250–270 million years — predating the dinosaurs. The site lies just one kilometre from another fossil discovery made in the park in January 2023.

Dr. Duangkamol noted that the fossils point to an ancient marine environment and show greater variety than those found previously at Khao Nang Phanthurat. She recommended further geological studies, emphasising the site’s potential as both a research hub and a conservation-based tourism attraction.

The fossils are thought to be crinoids, an extinct class of echinoderms related to modern sea urchins, starfish and brittle stars. Officials confirmed the remains date back to the Permian period, which lasted from 298.9 million to 251.9 million years ago.