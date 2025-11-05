Bangkok Hospital opens clinic in Cha Am

Share this

Bangkok Hospital Phetchaburi has opened a new community clinic in Cha Am.

Located on Narathip Road — the main road leading from the Cha Am junction on Phetkasem Road down to the beach — the clinic offers convenient access to healthcare for residents and visitors.

The Bangkok Phetchaburi Clinic (Cha Am Branch) provides general medical services including check-ups for diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol, treatment for minor injuries, wound care, blood and urine tests, and vaccinations.

The clinic is staffed by doctors, nurses and medical personnel working to the same standards as Bangkok Hospital Phetchaburi.

The clinic is open daily from 9.00 to 19.00. For enquiries, call 092-607-9449.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/5rTQYfF3Efg7s5Bc9